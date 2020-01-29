Officials have determined that the blaze was sparked in a first-floor living room where Cornellier was sitting in a chair. Investigators said Cornellier may have fallen asleep smoking in his chair or that there was a failure of the electric blanket covering him, “so the fire will remain officially classified as undetermined.”

The fire damaged a 2-family home at 5 Saxonia Ave. and killed Donald Cornellier, age 76, according to a statement Wednesday from the Massachusetts fire marshal’s office.

Authorities said the cause of a fatal fire that took the life of an elderly man in Lawrence last Thursday is “officially undetermined but considered accidental.”

“There is no evidence that the fire was intentionally-set,” authorities said in the statement.

No working smoke alarms were found in the first or second-floor apartments.

On Wednesday, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty offered condolences to Cornellier’s family and emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of a home.

“I also want to remind everyone that fire spreads incredibly fast,” said Moriarty. “Because you may only have 2-3 minutes to escape a home without sprinklers.”

Peter J. Ostroskey, the state fire marshal, said that “older adults” accounted for more than a third of fire deaths in the state last year.

"If you have an older relative or neighbor, offer to make sure their alarms are working, install fresh batteries twice a year, and replace alarms when they are more than ten years old,” he said in the statement.

