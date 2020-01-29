A man was arrested after police found a loaded handgun sticking out of a car’s center console during an early morning traffic stop in Roxbury Tuesday, Boston police said in a statement.
A 31-year-old Boston man was stopped by officers near 360 Blue Hill Avenue at 2:28 a.m., police said. The man was pulled over because he had failed to make a complete stop at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Brunswick Street, police said.
Officers approached the car and noticed a metallic and wooden handle visible from the center console.
Police said officers conducted a pat frisk of the car and discovered a 9mm Glock 19 that had one round in its chamber. A magazine containing 16 rounds was also found in the car, police said.
The man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Police did not release his name.
He was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday.
