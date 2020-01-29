The annual report, released early Wednesday, says the group downgraded Massachusetts in 2019 from a B to a C for tobacco taxes, and from a C to a D for “access to cessation, and remained at failing levels for prevention and control funding.”

The American Lung Association says there were highs and lows for smoking reduction and prevention in Massachusetts last year, in a new report called the “State Of Tobacco Control 2020."

According to the report, the group “applauds” the state’s “bold action” to bar sales of all flavored tobacco products but thinks Massachusetts must offer “stronger support” for prevention resources and for helping people quit.

“In Massachusetts, our high school tobacco use rate remains at 24.6%,” said Elizabeth Hamlin, the association’s director of advocacy, in a statement. “Massachusetts has been a leader on tobacco policy, by being the first state to prohibit tobacco sales in pharmacies, the first to remove all flavored tobacco products from the market, and joining the early adopters in raising the tobacco age of sale to 21. Sadly, it’s simply not enough. The youth vaping epidemic is still rising and without funding for prevention and cessation programs, we will lose the opportunity to make the current generation of kids the first tobacco-free generation.”

A message seeking comment on the report was sent Wednesday morning to the state Department of Public Health.

The association gives Massachusetts an "F" on funding for tobacco prevention programs in 2019, an "A" for strength of smoke-free workplace laws, a "C" for level of state tobacco taxes, a "D" for coverage and access to services to quit tobacco, and an "A" for setting the minimum age for tobacco purchases at 21.

" ‘State of Tobacco Control 2020’ provides an important roadmap on how states like Massachusetts and the federal government can put in place the policies proven to have the greatest impact on reducing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke," Hamlin said. “Now is the time for lawmakers in Massachusetts to build on their efforts to modernize tobacco policy by filling in the gaps for prevention and cessation. This is a real opportunity to achieve lasting reductions in tobacco-related death and disease.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.