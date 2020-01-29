A New Hampshire native was one of two American airmen who were killed Monday in Afghanistan when a US military plane crashed in the Ghazni Province, authorities said.

Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, N.H., was killed in the crash, the cause of which is under investigation, according to a statement Wednesday from the US Department of Defense. Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, officials said.