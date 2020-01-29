Police have identified 23-year-old Marqus Allien of Dorchester as the victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Jan. 22, Boston police said.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near 48 Juliette St., Boston police said in a statement. On arrival, police learned that a male victim, Allien, was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds near 1353 Dorchester Ave.

Allien was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.