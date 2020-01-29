Police have identified 23-year-old Marqus Allien of Dorchester as the victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Jan. 22, Boston police said.
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near 48 Juliette St., Boston police said in a statement. On arrival, police learned that a male victim, Allien, was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds near 1353 Dorchester Ave.
Allien was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Boston police are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. People who want to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
