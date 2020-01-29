Emergency medical workers responded to Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon to care for a passenger from China who was reportedly sick.
But the patient did not meet the criteria for possibly suffering from the novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands in China, according to city health officials. The traveler was evaluated and declined transportation to a hospital. It’s not clear what symptoms the passenger had.
Massport Fire Rescue and Boston Emergency Medical Services responded to Terminal E to care for the passenger, who arrived on a Hainan Airlines flight from Beijing, according to Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan. “All safety protocols are being followed,” Mehigan said in an e-mail to the Globe.
On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Logan was among 20 US airports that will screen passengers from China for symptoms of the virus, which include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Asked whether the patient was identified as as result of the new screening, Mehigan said, “All I know is there was a report of a sick passenger.”
Three flights a day travel from China to Boston, originating in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.
