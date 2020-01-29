The Supreme Judicial Court ruled 7-0 in favor of Manuel Torres-Pagan who was stopped by Springfield police in a high-crime neighborhood in 2017 for a motor vehicle violation and was standing outside his car with hands visible when an officer handcuffed him and frisked him. Police found a legal knife, but then searched his car and allegedly recovered a firearm, leading to illegal gun charges against him.

Police can no longer rely solely on concerns about the safety of the public and themselves when conducting a pat frisk of drivers following traffic stops, but must now have independent information that the driver is possibly armed before they can search them for weapons, the state’s highest court ruled Wednesday.

The SJC threw out the firearm evidence in its ruling, noting that police had reason to stop Torres-Pagan for a motor vehicle violation, but did not have a constitutionally acceptable basis for putting him in handcuffs and searching him.

“The only legitimate reason for an officer to subject a suspect to a pat frisk is to determine whether he or she has concealed weapons on his or her person,'' Justice Kimberly S. Buddwrote for the court. "We therefore do not allow such an intrusion absent reasonable suspicion that the suspect is dangerous and has a weapon. ” (Emphasis in the ruling.)

The court reinforced the message in the 15-page ruling. “To justify a pat frisk, an officer needs more than safety concerns,'' Budd wrote. "Without a basis for such suspicion, there is no justification for the pat frisk.”

The court ordered the gun evidence thrown out. “Although the defendant properly was stopped for motor vehicle violations, the subsequent pat frisk of his person and search of his vehicle were unconstitutional,'' Budd wrote.

In the ruling, the court acknowledged that it has sometimes provided more confusion than clarity when addressing the nexus between constitutional rights afforded citizens under the 4th Amendment and Article 14 of the Massachusetts Constitution and police officers as they try to protect society and themselves during investigatory traffic stops.

"Our articulation of the pat frisk standard has not always been clear. On occasion we have not been as precise with our language as we could have been, specifically when discussing the pat frisk standard as it relates to the standard for exit orders,'' the court acknowledged. “For example, we have stated, inaccurately, that the standard for a pat frisk is the same as that which is required to justify an exit order.”

Going forward, the court, said, the following three reasons justify ordering someone out of their car:

- “Police are warranted in the belief that the safety of the officers or others is threatened.”

- “Police have reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.”

- "Police are conducting a search of the vehicle on other grounds.”

But once that person is out of the car, police must have “articulable reasonable suspicion” that the person is armed before a pat frisk is constitutionally permissible.

“Having different standards for exit orders and pat frisks makes logical sense. To be sure, issuing an order to a motorist to get out of his or her vehicle during a traffic stop is an imposition that cannot be considered minimal,'' Budd wrote. “However, an exit order is considerably less intrusive than a pat frisk, which is a ‘severe . . . intrusion upon cherished personal security [that] must surely be an annoying, frightening, and perhaps humiliating.' ”

Budd quoted from the landmark US Supreme Court ruling Terry vs. Ohio from 1968 that formalized Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizures by police.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.