The number of influenza A and influenza B positive laboratory tests reported to the department increased by 23 percent and 37 percent respectively, the report said.

The number of influenza positive laboratory tests reported to the state Department of Public Health increased this week by 31 percent compared to last week, state officials said in the weekly flu report for Jan. 24 .

Flu severity has increased from moderate to high in Massachusetts compared to last week, according to the state Department of Public Health.

“Weekly severity is determined by combining three key markers of influenza activity and distribution: influenza-like illness, hospitalizations, and influenza positive test results reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health,” the report states.

Advertisement

State Public health officials define “influenza-like illness” (known as ILI for short) as having a fever above 100 degrees in addition to either cough and/or sore throat.

“Overall influenza-like illness activity for Massachusetts remains high this week,” officials said. “The Inner Metro Boston region is reporting moderate ILI activity while all other regions are reporting high ILI activity.”

State health officials said that all influenza strains that have been found in Massachusetts this season to date are covered by the current flu vaccine, and encouraged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

On Jan. 23 the state Department of Public Health confirmed the first flu-related pediatric death of the season. The victim was a teenager who lived in Worcester County and tested positive for influenza B, officials said in a statement. Last flu season, there were four confirmed pediatric flu-related deaths in Massachusetts.

There have been no confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus identified in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.