Police apprehended him around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Richfield Street and Columbia Terrace, police said.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Daniel Gibbs, 19, of Dorchester. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer to represent him on the new counts.

A teenager with outstanding warrants stemming from separate break-in and larceny cases was arrested in Dorchester early Wednesday on new gun charges, according to Boston police.

“The officers had stopped the suspect as part of an investigation at which time they performed a pat frisk which led to the recovery of a loaded Taurus Ultra Lite 38 Special revolver from the waistband area of the suspect’s pants,” police said. “The suspect was then placed in custody on scene without incident.”

Gibbs was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, and that’s not the full extent of his legal problems.

“Additionally, the suspect was found to be wanted on two outstanding warrants sought out of the Dorchester District Court for Breaking and Entering (Motor Vehicle – Nighttime), Receiving Stolen Property (2 Counts) and Larceny from the Person,” the statement said.

Court records show that in the car break case, Gibbs was placed on probation for a year in December 2018 after admitting to sufficient facts for a finding of guilt.

The warrant in that matter stems from his failure to appear for an October 2019 hearing on an alleged probation violation, records show. He was also a no-show that day for a pretrial hearing in the separate larceny case in the same Dorchester courthouse, prompting the issuance of a second default warrant, according to legal filings.

Arraignment information for the new gun case in Dorchester Municipal Court wasn’t immediately available.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.