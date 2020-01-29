“Owen and Caitlin just ran outside to give someone a koala. Let me go get them,” he said, laughing.

Simon Colley had to briefly excuse himself when he picked up the phone.

Simon’s 6-year-old son, Owen, asked his mother, Caitlin, when they would be able to return to Australia, for Owen lived in the country for six months when he was a toddler. He was devastated when his mother explained that a trip was unlikely due to raging bushfires that have burned millions of acres, and killed dozens of people and untold animals.

“He asked if any houses burned down, and I said, yes, about 2,000,” Caitlin Colley said. Then, she said, Owen asked if 2,000 animals had gotten hurt. “I had to say, ‘You know what, it’s a lot more than that.’ ”

A stunned Owen got quiet, stepped away, his mother said, and returned with a drawing of Australian animals surrounded by fires with rain falling — his wish for relief. To ease her son’s feeling of helplessness, Caitlin decided to mold clay koalas with Owen and offer them to her Instagram followers if they donated to bushfire aid efforts.

When the family reached their initial goal of raising $1,000 they then decided to start a GoFundMe — offering clay koalas when someone donated at least $50. They set an ambitious goal of $5,000 to directly raise for the Wildlife Rescue South Coast, a volunteer organization which rescues and rehabilitates sick or injured animals.

So far, the Colley family has raised more than $278,000. They spend at least three hours a day pinching and shaping clay to catch up with 3,500 promised thank-you gifts.

According to Owen, the family’s campaign can feed about 900 joeys, or baby kangaroos, for a whole year — a $50 donation feeds two joeys a month. Simon explained that this metric is how Owen keeps track and understands his family’s progress.

Owen, Caitlin, and Simon quickly ran out of clay in their household. Sculpey, a clay company, donated 300 packs of silver, pearl, and black clay after noticing the GoFundMe campaign and Owen’s new Instagram page documenting his clay creative process.

Accutech, a packaging company, is donating custom supplies for the family. The Colleys are currently searching for a shipping partner for their clay koalas, too.

As the campaign soared past their expectations, Caitlin and Simon announced on the GoFundMe page that they needed to limit the number of clay koalas they committed to producing. As of January 19, they have stopped adding clay koalas to their thank-you list, but continue to encourage donations through their campaign and newly launched website.

“We’re so grateful for all the support and the encouraging messages coming in,” Caitlin said. “The amount of love pouring in has been really wonderful.”

Simon, a native of Sydney, Australia, feels proud of Owen’s compassion and will. “He’s doing something to make a bad situation better,” he said.

A volunteer from the Wildlife Rescue South Coast called the family and spoke with Owen, explaining how his efforts will be benefiting other animals such as koalas, wallabies, flying foxes, and dingoes.

When asked why he loves animals, Owen said, “They do cool things. They play outside a lot.”

With the help of Owen’s passion, many animals affected by the Australian bushfires can expect a future full of new life and “doing cool things” in the wild.

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @steflugli.