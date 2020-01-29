Seven students from University of Massachusetts Amherst, which suspended its program, had planned to travel to Shanghai and Beijing next month, according to spokeswoman Mary Dettloff. Although the students on campus had not left yet, two graduate students and two faculty members are currently in China. They are in lower-risk areas and have not shown any symptoms of the virus, Dettloff said.

Boston University’s program in Shanghai, slated to begin in the middle of February, has been “indefinitely postponed,” spokesman Colin Riley said. Multiple students signed up for the program but had not left yet.

With concern rising that the deadly coronavirus could spread from China to the United States, some New England colleges and universities are suspending their spring study-abroad programs to China, according to school officials.

UMass Amherst will reevaluate the program in coming months, Dettloff said.

At nearby Amherst College, all three study-abroad programs to China were also canceled before students left, spokeswoman Caroline Hanna said.

Five students from Providence College in Rhode Island were scheduled to leave in March for China until the college suspended the program, spokeswoman Madeline Parmenter said.

Middlebury College in Vermont has also suspended their spring program, which operates in three locations in China, according to spokeswoman Sarah Ray.

The World Health Organization will reconvene its emergency committee Thursday to determine whether the coronavirus outbreak, which is believed to have started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, amounts to a public health emergency of international concern.

More than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in China, and 132 people have died there. Other countries in the region also are reporting more people infected -- nearly all of them tourists from China. No one outside China has died of the virus yet, however.

Foreigners are being evacuated from Wuhan. Many countries are also curtailing flights to China, with British Airways suspending its two daily flights and India and Kazakhstan cutting back as well. Experts say a vaccine for the virus is still a long way off.

