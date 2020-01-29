LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters are responding to a blaze in a 25-story Los Angeles residential building. Authorities say there are reports that an unspecified number of persons jumped.

Firefighters swarmed the building on the city’s west side Wednesday morning and people could be seen on the roof as flames and smoke rise from the sixth floor. A helicopter was hoisting people off the roof.

Fire truck ladders stretched up to the affected floors and streams of water could be seen shooting from the interior toward balconies, indicating firefighters were on those floors.