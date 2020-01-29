Republican Senator Susan Collins, on behalf of herself, Republican Senator Mitt Romney, and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, and directed to Trump’s lawyers: “If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct. . . How should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of Article One?” 04:25

Can’t watch all eight hours of Wednesday’s proceedings? Here’s a list of questions asked by the senators, and a link to the video of the answers, with timestamps to quickly find what you’re looking for.

Now that opening arguments have ended in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, the 100 members of the US Senate have 16 hours to question both the House impeachment managers and the president’s lawyers on issues raised over the past week.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, to House managers, regarding revelations from John Bolton’s forthcoming book: “Is there any way for the Senate to render a fully-informed verdict in this case without hearing the testimony of Bolton, Mulvaney, and other key eyewitnesses or without seeing the relevant documentary evidence?” Watch at 10:22

Republican Senator John Thune, for the president’s counsel: “Would you please respond to the arguments or assertions the House managers just made in response to the previous question.” Watch at 16:31

Democratic Senator Ed Markey to the House managers: “So that the record is accurate, did House impeachment managers ask Mr. Bolton to testify?” Watch at 21:50

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, on behalf of Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler, Mike Lee, Kevin Cramer, and Martha McSally to the president’s counsel: “Is the standard for impeachment in the House a lower threshold to meet than the standard for conviction in the Senate, and have the House managers met their evidentiary burden to support a vote of removal?” Watch at 28:15

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein to House managers: “The president’s counsel stated that ‘there is simply no evidence anywhere that President Trump ever linked security assistance to any investigations.’ Is that true?" Watch at 33:14

Republican Senator Mike Lee, with a question to the president’s counsel: “Isn’t it the president’s place, certainly more than the place of career civil servants, to conduct foreign policy?” Watch at 37:13

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, for House impeachment managers: “The president’s counsel has argued that the alleged conduct set out in the articles does not violate a criminal statute, and thus may not constitute grounds for impeachment. . . does this reasoning imply that if the president does not violate a criminal statute, he could not be impeached for abuses of power?” Watch at 42:44

Republican Senator John Kennedy, along with Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn and John Cornyn, to both House managers and counsel to president: “Why did the House of Representatives not challenge President Trump’s claims of executive privilege, and/or immunity during the House impeachment proceedings?” Watch at 49:22

Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy asks the House managers: “The president’s counsel says there was no harm done, that aid was ultimately released to Ukraine, the president met with Zelensky in September, and that this president has treated Ukraine more favorably than his predecessors. What is your response?” Watch at 54:37

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, to the president’s counsel: “As a matter of law, does it matter if there was a quid pro quo? Is it true that quid pro quos are often used in foreign policy?” Watch at 58:20

Schumer, to House managers: “Would you please respond to the answer that was just given by the president’s counsel?” 1:04:00

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, to the president’s counsel: “Does the House’s failure to enforce its subpoenas render its ‘obstruction of Congress’ theory unprecedented?” Watch at 1:09:17

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow, to House managers: “Would the House managers care to correct the record on any falsehoods or mis-characterizations in the White House’s opening arguments?” Watch at 1:14:17

Republican Senator Tom Cotton on behalf of himself and Republican Senators John Boozman, Martha McSally, Marsha Blackburn, John Kennedy, and Pat Toomey to the president’s counsel: “Did the House bother to seek testimony or litigate executive privilege issues during the month during which it held up the impeachment articles before sending them to the Senate?” Watch at 1:19:31

Democratic Senator Tom Udall, to House managers: “Please address the president’s counsels’ argument that House managers seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and that the decision to remove the president should be left to the voters in November.” Watch at 1:24:47

Republican Senator Rob Portman to the president’s counsel: “Given that impeachment proceedings are privileged in the Senate and largely prevent other work from taking place while they are ongoing, please address the implications of allowing the House to present an incomplete case to the Senate and request the Senate to seek testimony from additional witnesses.” Watch at 1:30:51

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.