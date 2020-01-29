I am slack-jawed by this statement, by the sheer ignorance and irony of her words, when every single fact points to just the opposite.

In Diane Hessan’s Jan. 24 op-ed about why women support Donald Trump ( “About those ‘Women for Trump,’ ” ), one woman is quoted as saying that Democrats are “elitists” who don’t care about her, the implication, of course, being that Trump does.

Do “elitists” care about the poor and marginalized — do they fight for equality and against racial injustice? Do “elitists” march to protect children thrown into cages at our borders? Do “elitists” defend women seeking health care and reproductive rights — rights guaranteed to them by federal law for more than 45 years? Do “elitists” fight to protect our planet against the ravages of climate change? Do “elitists” accept the necessity for higher taxes in order to provide health care for all, and a better education for all of our children?

The Democratic Party has stood for these very ideals for decades, while Republicans crow about tax cuts for the rich and corporations, and self-righteously wash their hands of any civic responsibility, declaring the need for poor people to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.

Republicans have elected, and protected, a morally bankrupt man who has no ideology other than himself, and they continue to claim, over and over, with astonishing impunity, that this president represents them. Sadly, they may be absolutely right.

Margaret Larkin

Newton





Democrats need to win over these voters, but many simply will be unpersuadable

Diane Hessan’s “About those ‘Women for Trump’ ” indicates that female supporters of the president feel disrespected by the Democrats. The Democrats need to work on that to win over women who are persuadable in the next election. However, these Trump women are clearly not persuadable.

The quote that Trump “is the most transparent president ever” is evidence of how hopelessly these women are in his thrall. Only Trump claims that he is transparent. He is actually the least transparent president. He does not turn over documents and memos that every other president has turned over. He has stopped routine visitor logs, and stopped standard note-taking at private meetings with foreign leaders, such as Vladimir Putin. His frequent lies about almost every topic are also counter-transparent.

Though these women approve of the economy under Trump, I suspect that they are among the 67 percent of Trump voters who thought unemployment got worse under President Obama, when it actually decreased, ending below historic norms. They are probably among the 58 percent of Trump voters who did not know the stock market increased under Obama — by more than 140 percent. Three years into their terms, the Dow percentage increase was 12 points higher under Obama than under Trump.

Michael Biales

Acton





Refreshing to see a respectful airing of opposing views

Re “About those ‘Women for Trump’ ”: As a liberal woman who loathes Donald Trump’s policies, I find it refreshing to read a respectful, nonreductive treatment of women whose politics are the opposite of mine. It’s a huge improvement over the standard liberal dismissal of conservative women as fools and dupes.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence