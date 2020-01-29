Although each is brief, two articles in the Globe’s Jan. 18 print edition further exemplify the moral depravity of Donald Trump and his administration.

First is the US Department of Agriculture’s proposed rule to allow schools to cut the amount of fruit and vegetables required at lunch and breakfast, while allowing more pizza, burgers, and fries to be served (“US wants more fries, fewer vegetables in kids’ meals”). This is sheer stupidity, as it would increase childhood obesity and unhealthiness, resulting in increased health costs now and in future years.

Second is Trump’s apparent desire to repeal the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which makes it illegal for US companies to bribe foreign officials, and has been law since 1977 (“Administration eyes foreign bribes law”). So much for this country maintaining some sense of ethical behavior if this law were to be done away with.