After I read the Jan. 24 article “Age-old question” (Sports), about former baseball players in their 50s and even 40s whining about their aches and pains, I couldn’t stop laughing. Granted, I’m not a professional athlete, but I never had an ache or a pain to speak of until I was 80. I’m now 83, and I still do yoga twice a week as well as weight lifting.

Hope those guys make it to 60!