The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled plans for a tour of East Asia, responding to the threat of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The ensemble’s eight-city tour under music director Andris Nelsons, and with piano soloist Yefim Bronfman, was to take place from Feb. 6 to Feb 16.
“On behalf of Andris Nelsons and the musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, we are all deeply disappointed that we will not be able to perform for the wonderful audiences in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Shanghai,” BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe said in a statement released by the orchestra Thursday morning.
As of Thursday, China had reported more than 7,500 cases of Coronavirus, and the U.S. State Department had posted warnings to all Americans to “reconsider travel” to China, and to avoid all travel to Hubei Province, where the virus was first identified. Earlier this week, the State Department evacuated 195 Americans from the city of Wuhan, where outbreak began.
In Hong Kong, all government-administered performance venues, including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre at which the BSO had been scheduled to perform, have been closed since Jan. 29.
According to the BSO’s statement, the orchestra is considering scheduling some new concerts in Boston during the period when it would have been overseas, including a free community program.
Changes to BSO tour itineraries are rare in the orchestra’s history, but not unprecedented. In 1960, a planned appearance in Seoul under the baton of Charles Munch was canceled after South Korea was engulfed in what came to be known as the April Revolution. The orchestra has not returned since then, so its upcoming visit would have been the first in the BSO’s history.
Geopolitical events also intervened in 1999, when the U.S. bombed the Chinese embassy in Yugoslavia while the orchestra was again touring east Asia, this time led by Seiji Ozawa. The incident prompted widespread outrage in China, and as rock-throwing protesters in Beijing trapped then-U.S. ambassador Jim Sasser and his staff inside the American embassy, the BSO chose to forego its scheduled appearance in Beijing.
