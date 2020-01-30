The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled plans for a tour of East Asia, responding to the threat of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The ensemble’s eight-city tour under music director Andris Nelsons, and with piano soloist Yefim Bronfman, was to take place from Feb. 6 to Feb 16.

“On behalf of Andris Nelsons and the musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, we are all deeply disappointed that we will not be able to perform for the wonderful audiences in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Shanghai,” BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe said in a statement released by the orchestra Thursday morning.

As of Thursday, China had reported more than 7,500 cases of Coronavirus, and the U.S. State Department had posted warnings to all Americans to “reconsider travel” to China, and to avoid all travel to Hubei Province, where the virus was first identified. Earlier this week, the State Department evacuated 195 Americans from the city of Wuhan, where outbreak began.