Whenever Cecily Strong is in a sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” I pay closer-than-usual attention. She was lousy during her stint on the Weekend Update desk, but her characters and impressions are funny and, at times, pleasingly gonzo. Her Jeanine Pirro? [Chef’s kiss] Magnificent.

Strong is going to star in a scripted comedy that will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels, who has been behind shows from many “SNL” performers and writers. Among those who’ve had extracurricular work with Michaels: Simon Rich, Aidy Bryant, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, John Mulany, Tracy Morgan, and Kenan Thompson. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show will run on Apple TV+.