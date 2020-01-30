That fragmentation and blurring is the kaleidoscope Es Devlin looked through while writing, designing, and directing “Under the Same Sky,” Cirque du Soleil’s new Big Top show. Cirque announced Thursday that the show will have its U.S. premiere in Boston at Suffolk Downs beginning Aug. 29. Cirque du Soleil’s most recent show at Suffolk Downs was “Luzia,” in 2018.

When it rains, it pours not only on our heads, but the devices we hold beneath them, momentarily obscuring whatever flotsam we’re fixated on. In those moments, the atmosphere doesn’t unify our experience so much as it magnifies our distance from it.

Advertisement

“Now we’re in this kind of digital gaze where the reason the biosphere is at so much risk is that we kind of don’t even need it because we can so brilliantly, with our own code, imitate it,” explained Devlin, described in a 2016 New Yorker profile as “the world’s foremost set designer.”

Though this is the Londoner’s first time designing a Cirque production, Devlin, by her own estimate, has had 342 “encounters” with audiences, including shows for Beyoncé, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Adele. Her work crosses all genres, from operas to the Olympics.

With zero words and polyphonic sound, Devlin’s piece for Cirque features 56 protagonists in total, 55 human and one kinetic sculpture, which transforms over the course of the show.

“This stage sculpture has its own beginning, middle and end and its own voice, sonically, in the piece,” Devlin said.

Together, those protagonists strive to create myth in an age that struggles to delineate fact.

“I find that the audience, as a species, is incredibly intelligent,” Devlin said. “And I think they’re hungry for myth, myth that helps them when they leave the theater to find patterns in the things they come across.”

Advertisement

The irony of trying to forge something new of old isn’t lost on Devlin, but it also hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her tale in earnest. Seam ripper in hand, she’s tugging at the threads of the human genome, restoring the yet-to-be-constructed fabric of the body.

Speaking by phone, she described the concepts that would inform her design of the “Under the Same Sky."

“What I’m really interested in is the phenomenon of an acrobat,” she said. “The human body, when it’s at that level of virtuosity, reminds me somewhat of a time when humans kind of recognized they were animals.”

She cites the work of David Abram, a sleight-of-hand magician turned environmental philosopher, as a major influence on her thinking. His books, “The Spell of the Sensuous” and “Becoming Animal,” investigate the realities of being human in a more-than-human ecosystem.

Abram posits language as a major fork in the evolutionary road of humans and animals. Both left tracks, but humans realized they could manipulate their imprints.

“The speculation is that [speech] probably developed from onomatopoeic imitation of animal and other biospheric sounds,” Devlin said. “The human role in the biosphere was to translate the burbling of the stream or the cooing of the birds through their voices.”

A couple million games of telephone later, we’re almost completely divorced from the biosphere. Devlin’s production is speechless and, as such, shouts exactly none of this. That said, she believes the show has a “poetic, cumulative narrative.”

“It’s a little bit like when you read a poem — the words themselves are pieces of music, and there’s an abstraction in that,” Devlin said. “The reason poetry is poetry and not prose is because you chose the words because of how they taste and how they feel as much as what they mean, and I would say that’s true here as well.”

Advertisement

Tickets for “Under the Same Sky” are on sale now at www.cirquedusoleil.com/shows.