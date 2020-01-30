Perry tells his own story in Dani Menkin’s “ Aulcie ,” the opening-night film and one of several fine documentaries screening in the Boston Israeli Film Festival (Feb. 6-13).

Aulcie Perry just missed the cut for a spot on the New York Knicks in 1976. But a scout for Maccabi Tel Aviv, a brash new Israeli team, signed him up. Within a couple of years Perry led the team to two European championships, began dating a supermodel, converted to Judaism, and became one of Israel’s hottest celebrities. But an all-too-familiar story of injury, off-court misbehavior, and addiction ended with him convicted on narcotics charges and serving time in a US prison.

“Aulcie” screens at the Brattle Theatre on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. It is introduced by Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter and is followed by a conversation with Sports Illustrated writer Alexander Wolff, who is interviewed in the film.

Go to bit.ly/2Rz3fAn.

Brian Jones Olavi Kakkisuo Lehtikuva (custom credit)/Courtesy Dudeski & Chip Baker Films

Life of Brian

He may well have been the genius who shaped the sound of the Rolling Stones during his brief tenure with the band, but as Danny Garcia’s “Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones” suggests, the troubled rock star was not a nice man. A look at his meteoric career and, in particular, the suspicious circumstances of his death by drowning in 1969, at 27, the film presents a sometimes-dodgy portrait of the artist as remembered by a colorful assortment of his surviving friends and associates.

One friend who had grown up with Jones in England recalls how the future superstar already had a bad reputation at 19 after having three children with three different women (two more with two other women were to come). As he became famous his sybaritic appetites grew. He indulged in LSD, cocaine, heroin, and that old standby booze. And he took advantage of the plentiful and polymorphous sexual opportunities the rock-star lifestyle presented. But he also explored different instruments and musical cultures and these eclectic influences helped shape the sound of the band. If you are one of the stalwarts who think “Their Satanic Majesties Request” (1967) is a great album, as do I, you are probably a fan of Brian Jones.

His impact on the Rolling Stones was potent but brief. He founded the band and for a while his glamly decadent style defined its image. But as Keith Richards and Mick Jagger took over center stage he became paranoid, bitter, erratic, and isolated. He was disruptive and unreliable when working with the group and in 1969 was asked to leave.

Volatile romantic relationships took a toll, especially a breakup with Anita Pallenberg, who is kind of the Alma Mahler of the ’60s British pop scene (she died at 75, in 2017; her life would make for a fascinating documentary). This litany of troubles, including police busts, hostile media coverage, and a general physical and mental decline brought on by drug and alcohol abuse, came to an end when he drowned in his swimming pool at Cotchford Farm, in East Sussex, once the home of A.A. Milne, creator of Winnie the Pooh.

According to the police it was “death by misadventure.” But some are dissatisfied with that conclusion, and Garcia makes a strong case that Jones’s death may not have been accidental. Regardless, Jones by then seems to have reached a point of no return. Perhaps he might have grown into a major figure in the history of rock ’n’ roll; instead he’s just a footnote.

“Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones” screens on Jan. 30., Feb. 1, and Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Regent Theatre, Arlington.

Go to bit.ly/30ZrxXo.\

A scene from "The Blunderwood Portable." Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts (custom credit)/Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts

Type casting

Say what you will about the annual Burning Man festival, but it has spawned some whimsical and profound artworks. One of these is the titular sculpture of Juan Mandelbaum’s “The Blunderwood Portable,” a 20-by-20-foot, 24-to-1-scale replica of a 1927 Underwood portable typewriter that Jason Turgeon and a Boston-based collective of artist/artisans created and set up on the Black Rock Desert in Nevada in 2015. Burning Man revelers frolicked on it and then, as is their wont, burned it to the ground.

There might have ended this exercise in gigantism and ephemera — the stuff of nightmares for any writer of a certain age facing a deadline — had not an anonymous art collector in Mexico commissioned Turgeon to build another Blunderwood typewriter for his sculpture garden. The film records with blithe bemusement the onerous, lighthearted labor behind such a project. By the end I was sure it was a metaphor for something, but I don’t know what.

“The Blunderwood Portable” screens Feb. 6-9 at the Museum of Fine Arts. The 7:30 p.m. screening on Feb. 6 is preceded by a performance by the Boston Typewriter Orchestra, whose music is featured in the film, and followed by a discussion with the filmmaker, Turgeon, and his partners.

Go to www.mfa.org/event/film/the-blunderwood-portable.

Harvey Wiley Library of Congress/Courtesy Library of Congress

Food fighter

Consumer food safety regulations are under siege by the corporate powers who look back at the anything-goes era of the 19th century with nostalgia. They can blame the current strictures on Dr. Harvey Wiley, subject of John Maggio’s “The Poison Squad,” who as far back as the 1880s defied the food lobby and its political allies to bring to light the baleful effects of such additives as copper sulfate, borax, and formaldehyde (it made sour milk taste fresh).

To do so, Wiley enlisted a dozen volunteers, the “squad” of the title, to feast on tainted food and test the resulting effects on their health (no one died, though some got pretty sick). His studies made headlines, but it wasn’t until the publication of Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel, “The Jungle,” with its revolting descriptions of conditions in Chicago meatpacking plants, that Congress passed the Meat Inspection and the Pure Food and Drug acts — the first US consumer-protection laws.

“The Poison Squad” can be seen online on “American Experience” on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video App.

Go to www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/poison-squad.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.