The quartet was also nominated that night, in the best duo/group performance category for their heartstrings-tugging single “The Daughters,” off their new album, “Nightfall.” All this right on the heels of filling Carnegie Hall. Oh, and that album just debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s country charts.

Little Big Town wasn’t scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards last Sunday — but they ended up singing an impromptu a cappella version of “My Girl” with Smokey Robinson before presenting Song of the Year to Billie Eilish.

In fact, when we caught up with the Nashville-based harmonizers, they were in New York on a break from taping NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” All this from a band that was once mistakenly billed as “Little Big Foot.”

“We’ve had some funny experiences. We did a show with Keith Urban back in the day, where they actually printed Little Big Foot on the ticket,” said band member Jimi Westbrook with a laugh. “I still have that ticket.”

In fact, looking back at their lengthy resume, all of Little Big Town’s big moments — from hosting the CMAs in 2018 and 2019, to honoring Cher at the Kennedy Center Honors — are more recent. More than two decades in, Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Westbrook’s star is still on the rise.

Ahead of two shows at the Boch Center Wang Theatre Feb. 7-8, we caught up with Westbrook, who is married to bandmate Fairchild, to talk Smokey Robinson, Taylor Swift’s high school essay, and the group’s early struggles.





Q. You guys were just at the Grammys and got to present with Smokey Robinson.

A. Oh man, that was incredible. That’s one of those things you don’t dream up. We thought, “Man, I wonder if he would sing just a little a cappella with us as we walk out,” and he was totally into it. Literally three minutes before, we were trying to figure out what all of our parts were. And, he’s such a sweetheart of a guy. And, God, to be able to put your voice next to his is unbelievable.

Q. It must’ve been strange being [at the Staples Center] that day with Kobe Bryant’s [death].

A. Absolutely. You could feel the heaviness in the air, everybody carrying a heavy heart. I posted this later: There’s no better way to celebrate music than in moments like that, because music soothes your aching heart, and cries along with you, and heals and lifts you up.





Q. You guys seem to be one of these bands that just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

A. Yeah, we’ve had an incredible journey. We’re hitting over 20 years, and I love the fact that we’re as hungry as ever. That seems to be what we’re about — chasing that inspiration, trying to evolve and not do the same thing twice.





Q. I saw something on Instagram about how you guys almost got arrested shooting the new album cover?

A. We might’ve snuck into Malibu and taken some pictures late at night, around midnight [laughs]. We don’t have to go into the details. We’ll just say it was a kamikaze photo shoot. You know how us country folks are. We just go a little rogue sometimes. [Laughs]





Q. So how did you guys all come together?

A. I’d known Karen for a long time. She and Kimberly met going to choir camp, they’d been friends a long time. They started brainstorming about doing some kind of harmony group. They reached out to me, and we all hit it off. We decided we’d add another person, to give us more flexibility musically, and found Phillip. We all felt like kindred spirits form the start.





Q. And your truck had been stolen right before that with your demo tape?

A. [Laughs] Yes, it had. Karen was trying to get a demo tape from me, and I said, “You’re not going to believe this — this sounds like the dog ate my homework — but someone just stole my truck with my only demo."





Q. You struggled a bit at one point.

A. Well, it started off really great. We got a record deal within a few months, debuted our first performance at the Grand Ole Opry. We’re getting picked up in limos. We thought, “Oh, it’s on. This is it.” We had no idea the struggle that was ahead of us.

But I appreciate every part of that, because we dug in and discovered who we were as a band, and the things we wanted to do, and the things we didn’t want to do. We became really good at trusting our own gut feeling.





Q. When you say struggles, you mean record labels?

A. Yeah, I mean, all of that. There’s an incredible amount of story packed into that timeline. But yeah, losing our first record deal. There’s a lot of personal tragedies we all suffered through, and worked through together, as family does. I think that’s why we’re such close friends now. We’ve lived a lot of life together.

Q. There’s a little bit of a happy ending there with you and Karen getting together.

A. We were in the band seven years before we were together. She had gotten a divorce, and I was in a longtime relationship that ended, and it was one of those things like, “Oh hey, we’re single. What are you doing? I think I’ll come hang out with you.”





Q. [Laughs] Right. And Taylor Swift was an early fan of yours. She had written about you in high school?

A. She had written a school paper on us, on perseverance. Then a few years later, she got a record deal, and exploded. But there was one of our platinum parties early on, she came and presented us with a platinum version of the high school paper she wrote on us. So sweet. We’ve known her since she was 16. We ended up cutting one of her songs a few years ago that became big hit for us. So we’ve got a long story with Taylor.





Q. That was “Better Man.”

A. Yeah, we loved it. We felt like it was a big smash from the first time we heard it.

Q. Any low points where you felt like giving up?

A. There was never a point where we all looked at each other and said, "We can’t do this anymore.” But this business is tough. We’ve been in this business 20 years — you see the good, the bad, and the ugly. There are a lot of struggles. But we always felt like we had something to prove.

LITTLE BIG TOWN

At Boch Center Wang Theatre, Feb. 7-8 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29, www.bochcenter.org

Interview was edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.