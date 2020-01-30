OK, no valid excuse. Mea maxima culpa. So, to expiate my professional sin of omission, I joined a packed house on a Saturday evening at a performance of “Shear Madness,” an interactive murder mystery set in a fictional hair salon on Boston’s Newbury Street that enlists the audience to vote on the identity of the killer.

Once I began reviewing theater full time, I kept meaning to get around to it, but there are invariably so many new productions to see each week, and, it seemed that “Shear Madness” would always be there, like Mount Rushmore, and …

Confession: Even though Wednesday marked an astounding 40th consecutive year at the Charles Playhouse for “Shear Madness,” and even though I’ve been living in the Boston area for most of those four decades, I’d never seen the show until a month ago.

Advertisement

So was I consumed by regret at waiting so long to see it? Well, yes and no. It’s safe to say that “Shear Madness” will not be on my year-end Top 10 list, and it’s probably safe to say it won’t be on my Top 50 list, either, should my editor demand that of me.

Yet the fact is I found “Shear Madness” pretty enjoyable. Art it definitely is not, but you apparently have to be made of sterner stuff than I am to resist the show’s cheesy plot (the salon’s upstairs landlady is slain with a pair of shears, leaving a shop full of suspects with something to hide); over-the-top performances (especially by Patrick Shea as an oversexed hairstylist); nonstop fusillade of groan-worthy puns, leering double-entendres, and ripped-from-the-headlines references; and general high spirits. I now have a better sense of why “Shear Madness” has played eight shows a week, 52 weeks a year, at the Charles Playhouse since Jan. 29, 1980, not to mention the other eight productions currently running in Washington, D.C., Paris, Poland, Bulgaria, Korea, Spain, Lithuania, and Russia.

Advertisement

After the murder was discovered, it was intriguing to witness how quickly the “Shear Madness” spectators around me — the cabaret setting adds a vital element to the atmosphere of the show — turned into ultra-confident sleuths. Drawing from their observations of each character’s behavior during the preceding hour, they peppered the cast of actor-suspects with questions, demanding: “What happened to your apron?” “What is she hiding in her shopping bag?” “What’s in the briefcase?” “Can we see if his finger is really cut?”

“The interactive part brings it all together,” Margaret Vosburgh, of Blackstone, told me from an adjacent seat. “It makes the whole thing more personal.”

That sentiment would be music to the ears of co-creator and co-owner Marilyn Abrams, because that was her goal when she and Bruce Jordan devised “Shear Madness” back in the late 1970s.

“We were interactive and immersive before those were words,” Abrams told me during a December interview at the Charles. “And that was part of the magic.” Seated next to her, actress Celeste Oliva nodded. Oliva has been part of the “Shear Madness” rotating cast for two decades while also finding time to carve out a reputation as one of Boston’s finest stage performers, with superlative work in plays like “Grounded” and “Between Riverside and Crazy.” In “Shear Madness,” Oliva portrays hot-tempered hairdresser Barbara, a role Abrams played when the show debuted. “You can catch magic,” Oliva said. “The audience feels very special for being involved with you.”

Advertisement

Though not as pervasive, a similar spirit of collective enterprise ran through the performance by Blue Man Group that I saw earlier on that same day (having seen it a few times before). Celebrating its 25th anniversary at the Charles this year, Blue Man Group remains a singular phenomenon: artistically ambitious yet joyously accessible as it floods the senses and stimulates the imagination, its mysterious performers as enigmatic and endearing as ever.

Not that it would matter one iota if I hated “Shear Madness” or Blue Man Group, because they occupy a very particular, critic-proof place in the theatrical landscape. Different as they are, both shows share populist terrain with productions like “Nunsense,” “Menopause The Musical,” “Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding,” “Late Nite Catechism,” and “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m in Therapy.”

Blue Man Group playing the PVC. Lindsey Best

When it comes to such crowd faves, any brickbats flung by reviewers simply fall to earth without making a sound. The same is true of more traditional theater productions that inhabit a neighboring territory: unkillable blockbusters like “Cats,” beloved jukebox musicals like “Mamma Mia!” and “Jersey Boys,” and Disney theatrical adaptations such as “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast” (“The Lion King” is in an entirely separate category).

Partly because it doesn’t pretend to be anything other than comfort-food theater, “Shear Madness” is an easy show to like. What’s less appetizing, however, is the fact that for a lot of folks in Boston and beyond, such safe-bet productions represent the only theater experiences they will have all year.

Advertisement

To judge by a lot of conversations I’ve had or heard about over the years, many theatergoers are leery of venturing beyond a small handful of name-brand shows. When they scan their options for weekend entertainment, their choices are too often governed by the reasoning of an advertising slogan for “Mamma Mia!”: “You already know you’re going to love it!”

That risk-averse approach is not just antithetical to the very spirit of theatergoing — which ideally should be about surprise and discovery — but also a real missed opportunity, given the vitality of the Boston theater scene at the moment. The scene is more wide-ranging than it’s ever been, with theaters of all sizes and sensibilities that are brimming with ambitious new work, faces, and voices. A profusion of small and fringe companies (charging inexpensive ticket prices) now augment the throw-weight of established large and midsize venues.

Look, I do get the appeal of comfort-food theater, especially these days. Life is hard. Most people are busting their humps at work while hoping their jobs don’t suddenly get automated out from under them. We’re all living through an utterly surreal chapter of our national history that can only be titled, well, “Sheer Madness.” Or, perhaps, with a nod to a certain claque of enablers in the US Senate, Orange Man Group. Talk about theater of the absurd.

In that kind of ulcer-inducing climate, a show that invites you to kick back, turn off your brain, and just enjoy yourself of course has a legitimate reason to exist and an important role to play. Surely the question “Why do we go to the theater?” has more than one answer.

Advertisement

But, just as surely, one of those answers is that theater possesses a singular power to explain ourselves to ourselves, to tell stories that speak to the deepest part of who we are, from Chekhov to Tony Kushner, from Shakespeare to Suzan-Lori Parks, from Samuel Beckett to Annie Baker. Moreover, theater enables us — requires us — to experience those challenging journeys in the company of our fellow citizens. In a confused, confusing, and atomized era, what could be more valuable than that?

A play-it-safe approach to theatergoing is even more puzzling when contrasted with the increasingly adventurous behavior of television viewers today. Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have inspired erstwhile couch potatoes to become dauntless adventurers, roaming through niche-y, arcane offerings. TV viewers now have no qualms about seeking out material whose narrative and thematic complexity challenges them and jolts them out of their comfort zone. Shouldn’t that spirit of cultural exploration extend to theater, which offers all of that plus the excitement of live performance?

All that said, my visits to “Shear Madness” and Blue Man Group left me with the conviction that other theaters could learn a lesson or two when it comes to building the element of unpredictability into a production; reinforcing a sense of place and a sense of “now” by incorporating local and topical references; creating an overall feeling of play in the other sense of that word, of cutting loose; and, most important of all, forging a genuine connection with an audience and getting them invested in a show.

Part of the excitement you sense in the audiences for “Shear Madness” and Blue Man Group might stem from the novelty of the theater experience for them. Said Oliva: “It’s a great entry-level show for people who might not know theater pieces.”

That’s all to the good. Once they’ve made that entrance, though, they shouldn’t stop there. They should keep exploring. What they’ll find is that discomfort-food theater can be pretty nourishing.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.