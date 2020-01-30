That’s why I’m happy to bring “Little America,” an Apple TV+ series from Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emily Gordon, to your attention. It’s an anthology show, adapted from true stories in Epic Magazine, with each episode zeroing in on one immigrant in order to tell an entirely discrete story about his or her experiences in America, in coming to America, or in having to adjust to America.

It seems like every week now I stumble across some TV series that’s a little gem — little gems buried in an avalanche, faceted, colorful shows such as Showtime’s “Work in Progress” or Hulu’s “Shrill.” Writing about the Big Popular Stuff — say, “Game of Thrones,” about which I’ve penned some 40 stories — is always a good time, but digging up something fine and crystalline is even better.

Despite the half-hour length, all of the central characters are drawn with remarkable specificity — for example, a boy named Kabir left to his own devices when his parents are deported to India, a gay Syrian named Rafiq hoping to make his way to the safety of the States, an undocumented Mexican-American teen named Marisol who finds an anchor in competitive squash, and a college student from Nigeria named Iwegbuna who adopts the cowboy culture of old westerns in order to fit in in Oklahoma. There are almost no recognizable stars, so there are no preconceptions getting in the way of the consistently strong performances. And, thanks to the wise and humane writing, all of the episodes have the reach and breadth of full-length movies.

But then the whole eight-episode season holds together impressively as a collection of short stories whose themes resonate and contrast with one another, narrative fragments that link together, puzzle-like, into a larger picture — of America. The anthology format suits the topic perfectly, as a reminder of the multiplicity of immigration stories, some fitting into stereotypes, most not. “Little America” is something like “Modern Love” and, to some extent, “High Maintenance,” and I mean those comparisons as a compliment, but substantively it’s in a league of its own. A number of episodes are joyful, some less so, but all of them serve as a group portrait of what this country can mean, culturally, legally, financially, emotionally. A second season has already been ordered, which will inevitably expand the reach of “Little America” to include the unique tales of immigrants from even more foreign countries. While TV has featured a number of sustained immigrant-themed series, including “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Ugly Betty,” “Master of None,” “One Day at a Time,” and the new “Party of Five,” there’s something especially powerful about having a variety of stories in one place.

What you need to know is that “Little America” is not really a political series. The subject of immigration, of course, has been highly politicized, and it’s impossible to tell these stories without some viewers receiving it as propaganda. I suppose there are those who’ll take “Little America” as a vote to open the borders wide, since it gives us immigrants who are not thieves and murderers. But there is nothing preachy or teachy in the writing of the show. The goal seems clear: to make each ordinary character fully human, to portray their experiences — with great intimacy — getting and staying here and then fitting in. In some episodes, America is a savior, in others it is a tangle of red tape, and in others it is a new cultural universe to be learned and understood. Each one revolves around a different point of view, making it difficult to see the whole as having any particular agenda.

Artistically, “Little America” is consistently inventive, in the way “Master of None” has been, with Aziz Ansari’s filmic approach to each episode. The narrative of each half-hour here is shaped to fit the distinct nature of its story, and the context — the time period, the location, the relationships among the characters — emerges differently each time. The diversity of the characters matches the diversity of storytelling flourishes. When Iwegbuna listens to cassettes sent to him by his family in Nigeria, the family members appear in the room with him as they talk. One episode from the middle of the season — my favorite, called “The Silence,” which I will not spoil here — has almost no dialogue. Some episodes include elaborate flashbacks, most memorably as we learn the backstory of a single mother from Singapore, and some jump forward in time. Each episode has its own language, literally and figuratively. Ultimately, though, they all share the same ending: a glimpse at and update of the person the episode is based on.

I haven’t been unambiguously pleased by Apple TV+’s original series, until now. “Little America” is already slated to make my Top 10 list when the end of the year rolls around.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.