It’s just that this month — and tell me if I’m wrong here — felt wayyyy longer than any month should feel. Maybe it was the cold. Maybe it was the dark. Maybe it was the tense stasis of national affairs. In any case, making it all the way to February (which will shoot by in a flash) sure feels like an accomplishment. So why not take some time to celebrate? As weekends go, this calendar-straddler is a big one, with a powerhouse trio of theater productions, a Grammy-winning orchestra, and for you homebodies, a giant J-Lo and Shakira concert tucked between the halves of some football game.

Want the Globe’s top picks for what to see and do each weekend e-mailed straight to you? Sign up for the Weekender newsletter here .

HOT SHORTS: Check your forehead. Feel that? It’s Oscar Fever. Don’t panic, it’s treatable. I’m prescribing you all a round or two of Oscar-nominated short films, and you can pick them up at the Coolidge Corner or Kendall Square Cinema all weekend long. Both theaters are running full programs of both live action and animated short nominees. (And if your little one is afflicted too, the Coolidge has a special infant-and-toddler-friendly “Box Office Babies” installment of the animated shorts on Friday morning.) Find more info on the films as well as showtimes here and here. (And if your case requires the full-length dosage, local AMC cinemas are running a Best Picture Showcase, and Regal Cinemas is offering a Best Picture Film Festival Pass.)

Advertisement

LIFE OF BRIAN: It’s not quite the feel-good rock ’n’ roll film of the year, but Globe film contributor Peter Keough recommends catching director Danny Garcia’s “Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones,” which traces the meteoric fall of the founding member and erstwhile leader of the band. Jones, who left the band in 1969 just a month before his death, had a “potent but brief” impact on the sound of the Rolling Stones. But as Keough notes, his “litany of troubles, including police busts, hostile media coverage, and a general physical and mental decline brought on by drug and alcohol abuse” led to his predictably unpredictable “death by misadventure” (i.e. he drowned in A.A. Milne’s swimming pool). It screens Saturday evening at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. Grab tickets here.

Advertisement

POWER PLAY: Starting Saturday (through Feb. 16) at the Paramount Center, you can catch the world premiere of a new play by Will Power, whom Globe contributor James Sullivan calls “one of the founding artists behind hip-hop theater." “Detroit Red” is a coming-of-age portrait of civil rights leader Malcolm X that “focuses on Malcolm Little’s formative years in Roxbury, where he lived with his half-sister and her family, explored Boston’s nightlife, got himself arrested, and ultimately formulated much of his worldview.” Poetic, potent, and poignant, the play sheds new light on a misunderstood figure, and casts new light on the city where he made his name. Grab tickets here.

ART OF WORK: For another powerful local premiere, head to the Huntington Avenue Theatrethis weekend for the Huntington Theatre Company’s production of “Sweat,” the Pulitzer Prize and Obie-winning drama from playwright Lynn Nottage. It’s a trenchant examination of “the fractures that open up within a group of factory workers facing layoffs and a lockout," as it plays out between two longtime friends. “The story is about people who’ve invested in the American Dream, who had a set of assumptions about what they were entitled to,” Nottage tells Globe theater contributor Christopher Wallenberg. “What happens to them and their community when we don’t have access to the American Dream anymore?” It opens Friday and runs through March 1. Find tickets here.

Advertisement

NOVEL IDEA: And if that’s not enough drama for you, Globe theater critic Don Aucoin calls the Underground Railway Theater’s staging of “Vanity Fair” an “exhilaratingly inventive, go-for-broke production.” Adapted from William Makepeace Thackeray’s 1848 novel of manners by Kate Hamill and here directed, designed, and “driven by David R. Gammons’s trademark creative vigor," the play “sketches a satirical portrait of the British upper class” through a dynamic cast of actors (many of whom play multiple roles), performed “at the speed of thought” and “attack[ed] with energy.” It’s on stage at the Central Square Theater through Feb. 23. Get your tickets here.

Joan Myers Brown’s Philadephia-based Philadanco!, celebrating its 50th anniversary, performs Feb. 1 Lois Greenfield

GET YOUR PHIL: The Global Arts Live Winter Dance Festival continues apace with a centerpiece performance from the Philadelphia-based company Philadanco!, led by Joan Myers Brown and this year celebrating its golden anniversary. Globe dance contributor Karen Campbell recommends catching this trio of Boston premieres including “Endangered Species” by Anthony Burrell, “Super 8!” by Ray Mercer, and “Folded Prism” by Thang Dao, as well as the return of Christopher Huggins’s “Enemy Behind the Gates.” That’s Saturday night at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. Grab tickets here.

Advertisement

WALL TO WALL: Globe art contributor Cate McQuaid has two stops for art lovers this weekend. At the Museum of Fine Arts, “Reimagining Home: Photographs by Bahman Jalali and Gohar Dashti” assembles images from the two Iranian photographers — the late Jalali, known for his documentation of the Iranian Revolution and the Iran-Iraq War, and Dashti, his student (now based in Cambridge) whose “dreamlike scenarios” conjure a “home imperiled, a home riven with conflict, a home thirsty for water.” That’s on view at the MFA through July 12. Find more info here. Across the way at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, you can catch “Kate Costello: The Tip of the Tongue,” a “confoundingly odd, yet fresh and awakening” collection of drawings and sculptures that “simplif[y] imagery into archetypes and symbols, which, like language, she assembles into a new syntax.” It’s on view through April 4. Find more info here.

REIGN FALL: The Boston Modern Orchestra Project nabbed its first ever Grammy last week for best opera recording for its recording of Tobias Picker’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox" (based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book). And on Saturday evening, BMOP artistic director Gil Rose brings his other company, Odyssey Opera, to Jordan Hall for a collaborative semi-staged world premiere of “The Chronicle of Nine,” Arnold Rosner’s 1984 opera about Lady Jane Grey (the “nine-day queen”). Her story doesn’t end well, but I have a feeling this will be great all the way through. Grab tickets here.

Advertisement

WEILL CARD: And lastly from the outside world this weekend, Globe classical contributor Zoë Madonna recommends heading out to St. John’s Episcopal Church in J.P. on Saturday afternoon for “a Weimar-era Berlin salon” courtesy of hometown conductorless string orchestra A Far Cry, who present a program of pieces by Paul Hindemith and Paul Juon, as well as Kurt Weill — “composers whose work would eventually be proscribed as degenerate material by the Nazis.” And if you’re the planning type, I’d recommend grabbing tickets now for next weekend’s “A Stradivari Serenade” at NEC, where they’ll attack Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings from memory on 18 exquisite instruments. Get tickets and all the details on both programs here.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will perform in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

OR STAY IN: If you’re feeling cynical, you could settle into the sofa for more impeachment drama (theater of the absurd counts as drama, right?). If you’re feeling extra cynical, you could submit a couple of hours to “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” Netflix’s new authorized documentary on the superstar singer. But if you’re feeling super-duper-mega cynical, your best bet might be a multi-episode sitting with “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the 10th season of which is in progress on HBO, with a new episode airing Sunday night. To Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, Larry David — “the god of microaggressions” — still has plenty of misery to share with his respective company. “There certainly has been plenty of repetition,” he writes, “and yet, the repetition seems less like creative water-treading and more like a reflection of Larry’s obsessive and perseverating nature.”

Then again, if you’re just feeling like plowing through a crock-pot of Buffalo wings and testing the springs in your recliner, the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday night features performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Oh, and the 49ers and the Chiefs too, should you care. (And even if you don’t, just leave the TV on. This thing could really use the ratings.)

And that, dear Weekenders, is all I’ve got in the playbook this time around. Be safe out there, and however you spend your weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday. See you next time!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.