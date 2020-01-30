There’s terrifically lyrical work on display throughout, but you might also want to brace yourself for some of the tougher particulars of:

The Academy’s list of nominees for best animated short is always far more than just kids’ stuff, as connoisseurs of this varied, indie-minded class of artistry know full well. Still, this year’s collection of Oscar hopefuls, screening at the Coolidge and the Kendall, has a particularly adult feel, with the five entries’ common narrative thread of bad-news visits to doctors, hospitals, and a world of hurt. Not to mention one short’s explicit depiction of suicidal thoughts. Or another’s pivotal discussion of abortion. Or still another’s allusion to illegal dog fighting. The mature themes go on.

Daughter In this Czech Republic export, director Daria Kashcheeva — incredibly, a student filmmaker — poignantly, wordlessly meditates on the disconnect between a woman and her ailing father, a years-long emotional schism tracing back to her girlhood encounter with a wounded bird. With papier-mâché-styled puppetry set against workaday apartment blocks and fantastical bird’s nests, the film plays like something you might have crafted in your own student days. You know, if you’d been gifted with full-ride art-school genius, and could render the vague concepts in your head with miraculous visual eloquence.

Hair Love Grown-ups who took the kids to see “The Angry Birds Movie 2” last summer might have been surprised to find something this deep slotted as the undercard for all the bird-brained mayhem. Director Matthew A. Cherry’s Kickstarter-ed short spotlights a young Black girl trying to style her comically unruly mass of hair — excitedly at first, then despairingly — with help from her overmatched father. Where’s mom? The reveal of the near-wordless story’s achingly touching family dynamic is part of its charm. And like, say, “Black Panther,” the film offers a worldview of color that feels utterly, organically in tune with the times.

Kitbull Some might have to check their dog-breed prejudices at the door to appreciate this side project from Pixar staffer Rosana Sullivan (“Coco”), in which a pint-size San Francisco alley cat forms an unlikely bond with a big, not-so-bad pitbull. Traditionally animated, the ’toon and its feline lead have a scraggly style that’s engagingly distinctive. Still, never mind all of the story’s repeated calls to kindness, or the fact that the short has already passed Disney+ muster. When an animal-loving neighborhood resident gets down on one knee to connect with the abused pooch face to face, we still can’t help flinching.

Memorable Last year’s nominee pool brought “Late Afternoon,” about an elderly woman’s fanciful retreats from Alzheimer’s. This year, the list includes French director Bruno Collet’s stop-motion portrait of an aging artist (André Wilms) and his wife (Dominique Reymond) struggling with his worsening dementia. The film is the most ambitious of the group, both narratively and visually, offering viewing that’s by turns emotional, harrowing, beautifully expressive, and empathically surreal. The title is more than just a thematic fit.

Sister Asian-born, Los Angeles-based Siqi Song employs fuzzy-felt stop-motion and black-and-white imagery for a tonally low-fi story in which a man reminisces about growing up with his pesky baby sister in ’90s China. Despite some offbeat flourishes — a tooth-fairy tree, an umbilical cord functioning like the sputtering neck of a balloon — the film feels a bit too quiet. That is, until a late twist that hinges on government policy of the era, and it hits like a gut punch.

The 83-minute program is rounded out by a selection of honorable mention shorts that includes the idiosyncratically titled “Henrietta Bulkowski,” a contemporary hunchback parable voiced by Christina Hendricks, Chris Cooper, and Ann Dowd of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The setting for the downbeat opening scene? Yep, a doctor’s office.

OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2020: ANIMATED

At Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square. 83 minutes. Unrated.

