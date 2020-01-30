You might not think that 20 minutes or so would be enough time for a film to deliver an exquisitely torturous buildup to its climactic reveal. But to varying degrees, this year’s Oscar nominees for best live-action short skillfully manage to do just that. Collectively showcased as usual at the Kendall, the Academy’s five picks include:

A Sister We’d be surprised if some Hollywood producer isn’t already eyeing an Americanized feature version of this sleek Belgian thriller from director Delphine Girard. How’s this for stripped-down suspense: We’re with a woman (Selma Alaoui) and a man (Guillaume Duhesme) driving through the night along an empty stretch of highway. The camera’s backseat vantage point doesn’t offer a good look at them, but it’s clear that he’s agitated and she’s in distress. She resourcefully finagles the use of his cellphone to call her sister — in truth, an emergency services operator (Veerle Baetens) coolly scrambling to decipher the woman’s fuzzy hints at her location and disguised pleas for help. The film’s that’s-that ending isn’t entirely satisfying, but its starkly confined action and claustrophobic feel are as gripping as a buried-alive yarn.

Brotherhood Cultural politics strain family ties to the breaking point in an immersive, strategically tense drama that Tunisian-American director Meryam Joobeur is currently spinning into a feature. Black sheep, indeed: A Tunisian youth (Malek Mechergui) returns home to shepherding country after a year spent worrisomely out of touch, but his welcome isn’t entirely joyful. His mother and younger brothers are thrilled, but his father (Mohamed Grayaâ) still fumes that his oldest left to join militants fighting in Syria, not to mention that he returned with a niqab-masked teenage bride. Sorting through the family’s conflicting beliefs takes some doing, including for Grayaâ’s patriarch, whose resentments find him jumping to fateful conclusions about his son. If this corner of the Oscars could support a subcategory for casting, “Brotherhood” would surely take it for strikingly enlisting red-haired, freckled Mechergui and his real-life sibs, Chaker and Rayene.

Nefta Football Club It’s back to Tunisia for director Yves Piat’s authentically whimsical tale of soccer-loving street kids getting up to slyly unpredictable mischief. To wit: Mohamed (Eltayef Dhaoui) and his little brother, Abdallah (Mohamed Ali Ayari), aren’t sure what to make of their random desert find, a donkey sporting headphones. But savvily opportunistic Mohamed definitely has a read on the bags of white powder that the animal is hauling. We think we know, a bit fretfully, where all of this is headed. But kids often have other, very different ideas, as Piat reminds us with a comic flair that’s universal.

Saria This wrenching, fact-based story of girls locked away in a Guatemalan orphanage is the latest varied offering from director Bryan Buckley, whose credits range from a previously nominated short, the Somali refugee portrait “Asad” (2012), to scores of Super Bowl ads. (Maybe you’ve already caught the Massachusetts native’s upcoming Hyundai spot with Chris Evans and John Krasinski.) The plight of two sisters (Estefanía Tellez and Gabriela Ramírez) and the other girls will be all the more devastating to those unfamiliar with what ultimately became of their dreams of escape. In a cinematic field with its share of humanitarian leanings, “Saria” resonates loudest.

The Neighbors’ Window The most mainstream entry in the bunch makes it four nominations to date for director Marshall Curry. Here he mashes up “Rear Window” voyeurism and urban-hipster angsting, sketching a Manhattan couple (Maria Dizzia, “Orange Is the New Black,” and Greg Keller) whose adjustment to life with young children is tested by the twentysomething exhibitionists across the way. Middling introspection and cringey “sharp” dialogue eventually give way to grass-is-always-greener drama (brick-is-always-redder?) that deftly sidesteps inherent clichés. And to float another subcategory suggestion, “Windows” would be worthy of a production design award for its aesthetic of downtown cool credibly surrendering to kid chaos. But these people still all need to invest in some curtains.

