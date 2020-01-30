This past week, a friend — a good friend, a dear friend — was helping me sort out some details for an upcoming move. She’d been virtually walking me through an unfamiliar neighborhood as we chatted online, offering to put me up in case I needed extra time to transition from one place to the next, and generally just going out of her way to make things a little easier. I’d certainly be sending her flowers or taking her to dinner once this was all sorted, but in that particular moment, I just wanted to express how much her assistance meant to me.

Oops. Of course, that’s not what I’d typed. But these days, with the system of digital synapses that dwell in distant clouds and mediate all of our virtual interactions with each other, there’s enough of a gap between intention and expression to allow for the subversion of just about any sentiment. Or put more simply, I ducking hate autocorrect.

As with most advances of the personal computing age, the genesis of autocorrect was a mix of good intentions and lots of bugs. As Gideon Lewis-Kraus notes in an elucidating 2014 history of the technology for Wired, autocorrect traces its genesis back to an engineer named Dean Hachamovitch (which Google just correctly searched for despite me typing “Hachmovitch”), and its development was less a stroke of individual genius (though it was that, too) than a necessary evil presaging the smartphone era looming on the horizon: “The whole notion of touchscreen typing, where our podgy physical fingers are expected to land with precision on tiny virtual keys, is viable only when we have some serious software to tidy up after us," he writes.

But where Hachamovtich’s prototypical autocorrector functioned more like a supervisory internal glossary that would step in to separate seperate from separate, the fast ubiquity and fixture status of autocorrect meant an expansion of the tech itself. Or as Lewis-Kraus put it, what we now experience as autocorrect “is a vast statistical affair in which petabytes of public words are examined to decide when a usage is popular enough to become a probabilistically savvy replacement. The work of the autocorrect team has been made algorithmic and outsourced to the cloud.”

Thus, our encounters with autocorrect have really become tiny linguistic exercises in groupthink; and my personal relationship to its functionality has soured into something purely dysfunctional. Like some codependent couple, it attempts to finish my sentences mid-thought in e-mails I type (“Let me know IF THIS WORKS FOR YOU???"; “I’m gonna have to GET BACK TO YOU ON THAT???”; “I think based on the options, I’LL GO WITH THE NAVY BLUE???”) Often, I find myself consciously altering the conclusion of a sentence midway through just to prove that I’m not so predictable — that no server full of clichés could ever know what THE BOUNDLESS EXPANSE OF MY MIND IS COOKING UP??? (Dammit!)

None of this is to say that autocorrect hasn’t proved regularly useful — to the point that I almost never take the step of diving into my settings to, you know, turn it off. Autocorrect has handily zapped thousands of poorly thumbed instances of teh into the; and it reliably spares me the micro-annoyance of countless capitalizations when it comes to those pesky proper nouns.

But what does it mean for individual expression at large when collective consensus starts to shape our thoughts as we issue them?

What of the habitual neologists among us (like me) who relish every opportunity to create new words and send them into the lingosphere? (See?) What is the fate of the poet when everything from her syntax to her lowercase leanings are “tidied up”? What’s the long-term effect of technologies that purport to know better than their users? Will our agency over language gradually dissolve through our en-masse submission to some ostensibly stable idea of what’s “correct”? (That’s assuming we have any agency over language to begin with. A question more suited to philosophers than algorithms or columnists.) What if I just want to drop an F-bomb now and then?

The scourge of autocorrect — which functions equally as an avatar of technology’s promise and an ambassador of its failures — may just seem like an inconvenient inconvenience, a source of the most petty kind of anger as I waste milliseconds thumbing back to correct its corrections. And certainly, our collective frustrations with autocorrect are at least equal to our collective contributions to its teeming bank of properly spelled words and tried-and-true prefab phrases — to the point that entire communities have sprung forth from it (See: “Damn You, Autocorrect!”). But swearing at my phone still feels like a futile attempt at raging against the machine.

I guess what I fear most is something more all-encompassing when it comes to technology: That in trying to help humanity by erasing our errors, it ends up erring by helping erase our humanity. There’s something pure and innocent about an honest typo; something bold and beautiful in forcing language into forms it’s never taken; something honest and real about balancing our desire for correctness with an acknowledgment that nobody’s prefect. (UGH, you know what I mean.)

