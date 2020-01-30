The online retailer said Thursday it now has more than 150 million Prime members, who pay $119 a year for faster shipping and other perks. And its financial results during the busy holiday shopping season were far better than Wall Street analysts expected.

NEW YORK (AP) — It was another prime Christmas for Amazon.

The Seattle-based company reported net income of $3.27 billion, or $6.47 per share, in the three months ending in December. That was up from $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per share the year before.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $4.04 per share in the latest quarter, according to research firm FactSet.

Revenue jumped 21% to $87.44 billion, also beating expectations.

The last time Amazon revealed how many Prime members it had was in 2018, when it said it had more than 100 million paying members.