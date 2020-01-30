Learn the science behind puppy love, experience how dogs see, hear, and smell the world, and find out how canines communicate with each other — and their humans — at a new Museum of Science, Boston exhibit. “Dogs! A Science Tail,” which runs Feb. 9 through May 25, chronicles how dogs have evolved from fierce wolves into snuggly pets and explains the special bond between dogs and people. In this hands-on exhibit, teach a virtual dog to obey your commands, play a special “pup culture” version of Jeopardy, and listen to sounds that typically only dogs can hear. Also learn about dogs’ many roles, from rescuing people and helping those in need to offering their undying love and affection. Don’t leave without sharing your puppy pictures in the exhibition photo gallery and recording your story of a special dog. $21 ages 3-11, $26 for 12 and older, $22 ages 60 and older. www.mos.org/exhibits/dogs-a-science-tail .

Explore hundreds of boats, from the tiniest dinghy to the most tricked-out yacht, at the Progressive New England Boat Show, Feb. 8-16, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The expo — geared to all ages, lifestyles, boating skill levels, and pocketbooks — features more than 700 boats and the latest marine accessories. This year’s new Discover Boating Experience provides boating education and inspiration through demonstrations, talks, hands-on activities, workshops, and one-on-one interactions. Find out how to launch a career in the marine industry during Marine Career Day, Feb. 14, and get fishing tips while casting a line in giant tanks. Children can navigate a mini lake by paddleboat in the Kids’ Paddleboard Pool and then learn about humpback whales (and how to protect these gentle mammals) in the Salt the Life-Size Whale exhibit. $16 ages 13 and older, free 12 and under (with an adult). 617-472-1742, www.newenglandboatshow.com.

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster hosts Harry Potter Wizarding Week, Feb. 15-21. Handout

Imagining vacation week at home with the kiddos? “Riddikulus!” Take them to Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster for Harry Potter Wizarding Week, Feb. 15-21. This school vacation program includes games of Quidditch, a Potions and Charms class, beastly scavenger hunts, and craft time when visitors create their own cloak or mini Firebolt 2000. Watch nightly showings of Harry Potter films, too. All activities free and available to resort guests only. Stay in a spacious guestroom in the main lodge, called The Mansion, or bring all your Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw family together in one of the four- to eight-person villas at The Villages. Families can refuel for their magical adventures at multiple onsite restaurants, including Bayzo’s Pub. Rates start at $145 for villas and $195 for guestrooms. 508-896-9000, www.oceanedge.com.

See rare photos of Bob Hope, videos from the comedian’s travels during World War II, and related wartime relics at a new exhibit at Columbus’s National Veterans Memorial and Museum, the only US museum dedicated to honoring veterans. Handout

See rare photos of Bob Hope, videos from the comedian’s travels during World War II, and related wartime relics at a new exhibit at Columbus’s National Veterans Memorial and Museum, the only US museum dedicated to honoring veterans. “So Ready for Laughter,” on show through April 17, tells the story of how Hope, who grew up in Cleveland, took his comedic wartime programs to military camps and bases across the country. The traveling exhibit (next stop: New Orleans) includes previously unpublished photos of Hope, wartime correspondence between Hope and service members, World War II-era relics engraved to Hope, and an 11-minute documentary produced by award-winning filmmaker John Scheinfeld. Admission: free for veterans, active-duty military, and kids under 5; $10 ages 5-17, $17 ages 18-64, and $15 for 65 and older. 888-987-6866, www.nationalvmm.org.

Here’s something you don’t expect at a rodeo: horses pulling Nordic skiers through downtown in a thrilling race. Handout

Here’s something you don’t expect at a rodeo: horses pulling Nordic skiers through downtown in a thrilling race. Two days in a row. With the start and finish lines at two breweries. The Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo includes skijoring races sanctioned by Skijoring America on Feb. 22 and 23, when skiers pulled by horses hit jumps, capture plastic rings, and try to remain upright on a challenging course. Participants race from the Luminous Brewhouse down Broadway Street to the Black Tooth Brewery. Other events during the rodeo, which runs Feb. 15-23, include traditional Nordic ski and fat bike races, cowboy polo, a family sledding and barbecue event, hockey games, and outdoor concerts by local musicians. Some events free, others ticketed. 307-673-7120, www.wyowinterrodeo.org.

Soundbrenner’s new Core watch is geared toward musicians. Handout

Taking your string instrument on the road? Bring Soundbrenner’s new Core watch, which is geared to amateur to professional musicians. It offers standard watch features (date, time, stopwatch, and timer) and other innovative features, including a vibrating metronome, a decibel meter, and a contact tuner. Attach the main unit to the wristband or to the included body strap, which enables you to wear it on your leg or around your torso — perfect for feeling the vibrating metronome. Set your tempo by tapping the face of the Core until the watch follows along. The decibel meter lets you check volume levels in real time and includes a noise alarm with built-in alerts in case the volume gets too high. To tune your guitar, violin, or other string instrument, stick the magnetic tuner mount onto your instrument and then attach the main watch unit to the mount. The battery of the water-resistant watch lasts up to three days and recharges using a proprietary charging cord. $229. www.soundbrenner.com.

