We spoke by phone to Wahlberg and the rest of the NKOTB crew: Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood. Friends since childhood — some since kindergarten at Roxbury’s Trotter Elementary School — their chemistry was palpable as the performers looked back and forward.

“We became this hugely marketed thing of wholesome boys, but we were really street kids from Dorchester. Then we became known as a band that wouldn’t last — a pop teen phenomenon— and here we are, thirty-something years later, still going,” said Donnie Wahlberg, 50.

It’s a cold Wednesday in January, and New Kids on the Block are at Fenway Park. The goal? To talk about Fenway, where they’ll have their only show of the year on Sept. 19, and to discuss their decades-long and successful career.

Q: So Fenway will be your only show in 2020.

Wahlberg: Only Fenway could get us off the couch in our hibernation year. [We’re] fans of all Boston sports, but obviously in awe of this epic and historic ballpark. To look out and see our hometown, and [have] people buying tickets to see us at a ballpark we couldn’t afford to come into as kids—it’s a story.

Q: You guys reunited around 2007-2008. What sparked that?

Jordan Knight: When we first started and hit it big, after we hit awhile, there was a feeling that we wanted to live our own lives, establish ourselves as individuals. After awhile, we felt it was time to come back together. We just naturally started talking about it, and it blossomed.

The members of New Kids on the Block (from left) Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jon Knight, Danny Wood, and Jordan Knight in 1991. Getty

Q: Do you have the same crowd energy at your shows now?

Wahlberg: It some ways it’s even grown. Now our fans have kids, some have kids who have kids, and they’re becoming fans. Our fans really are the sixth member of this group. There’s no New Kids without our fans.

Q: When you guys were starting out, Donnie, you and your brother essentially walked in off the street into producer Maurice Starr’s office?

Wahlberg: When I was 14, a neighbor mentioned that the guy who discovered New Edition was trying to find a new group. I went to meet him with my brother Mark [Wahlberg], and he wanted to start a group with us. After about three months, Mark left and decided he preferred to hang out in the streets and steal cars and such.

I decided to stay the course with Maurice. I loved having an outlet to be creative. Really, the next part was just getting white guys in 1984 who were doing hip-hop and blue-eyed soul. And at that time in Boston, there were three.

I had been trying to recruit Danny for while. Jordan said yes, Jon as well. We got Joey later. It sounds simple, but it really wasn’t.

Q: You’ve said Mark couldn’t sing.

Wahlberg: Mark could not sing. Mark’s performance in [the 1997 film] “Boogie Nights” as a singer — I have recordings and demos of him sounding worse than that when he was actually really trying. And he didn’t really want to practice. Our parents had divorced not long before that, we moved to Savin Hill and I’m a Dorchester boy, but I didn’t make friends in that area the way Mark did. Music became an outlet for me. I had a lot of energy and angst to get out, I’m sure, after my parents’ break-up, and I chose to do it though music. I found some kindred spirits in my bandmates, and now brothers. They all had the same passion.

New Kids on the Block Day in Boston, Mass., on Monday, April 24, 1989. From left: Jon Knight, Governor Michael Dukakis, Joe McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, producer Maurice Starr, Danny Wood, and (bottom) Jordan Knight. AP

Q: Were you guys surprised when you got so huge?

Jordan: We definitely were. It felt like a grind to get there — we played birthday parties, prisons, clubs, talent shows, parks — anything we could do to get on stage. We put an initial album out which really flopped. All of the sudden a pop radio station in Florida picked up “Please Don’t Go Girl” and it took off from there. So it seemed like overnight success, but it was a long journey.

Q: What were some of the times when you felt, this is so surreal, or how did this happen?

Wahlberg: All the time. There’s a strange double-edged thing, where we have this attitude of “Why not us?” But then when things would be so massive, we’d look around and be like, “Why us?”

Wahlberg: I remember we had this show at an outdoor mall in Fresno, California. There were people on top of buildings. It was thousands and thousands of people. We were like “Oh my God; this is like the Beatles.” We worked so hard to be in that position but then when it happened, we were like: “What did we do to be in this position?”

It happens to this day. We were doing an interview earlier [today] with Channel 25, and Jon Knight was like, “Oh my God. I can’t believe we’re doing an interview on Channel 25.” We still have that same awe at our success. But at the same time, we work our asses off.

Q: There’s a story that you guys were playing basketball and got a call that Gloria Estefan wanted you to open for her on Boston Common?

Wahlberg: That’s a true story. She was playing a concert on the Common, and we got a call at the last second — I think we were in Danny’s back yard shooting hoops. Our manager said, “You gotta get in the car right now.” And we just jumped in the car soaking wet with sweat and went down there and did the show.

Wahlberg: We didn’t get paid. I don’t even think we cared about getting paid, ever. Again, it’s one of the great ironies of this band — when we started, we weren’t thinking about money. We were just thinking about people in Boston knowing who we were, and maybe getting Honda scooters to drive around in.

Q: At one point you guys had dolls, lunchboxes, trading cards. What was it like to see dolls of yourself?

[All laugh]

Jordan Knight: I think our business manager and manager were more excited than we were.

This interview has been edited and condensed. For more information visit, www.nkotb.com/

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

