Gatorland’s “Trainer for a Day” program starts early in the morning, before the park opens to the public, when the only sounds are birdsong and the guttural rumblings of gators and other residents getting ready to face the day. The program promises to “give you a glimpse into what it takes to be able to work with, and around dangerous animals.” I was equal parts intrigued and terrified.

ORLANDO — Nothing says Florida like gators, and it would be hard to find a place with more alligators per square foot than Gatorland. The 110-acre theme park and wildlife preserve, which just wrapped up its 70th year, is a throwback to Old Florida, with a focus on nature and low-tech, and just enough kitsch to remind you you’re in the Sunshine State.

Joining me were a local family of three celebrating the birthday of their 15-year-old son, and a young couple from upstate New York. As if anticipating our fears, our guide, Michael Brown, introduced us first to baby alligators, just a few months old and only 6 inches long. With his charming mix of knowledge and showmanship, Brown showed us how to hold the little creatures for the camera so they looked five times their actual size. Next we hefted 3- to 4-year-olds, which felt surprisingly heavy for their size. Brown explained that alligators are 80 percent muscle, which is heavier than fat.

As we followed Brown across the park, we learned that American alligators top out at 7 to 11 feet, with females slightly smaller than males; that trainers can control the gender by controlling the temperature of incubation (cooler temperatures produce females); alligators go through up to 3,000 teeth in a lifetime, breaking off teeth and regrowing them; gators have three eyelids: one on top, one on the bottom, and one they can roll back into their heads; and that their low, rumbling bellows — which Brown can replicate perfectly — are a way of calling for females or claiming turf. We practiced distinguishing between alligators and crocodiles. Nile crocodiles are all brown, with black bands, we were told, while alligators are all black with yellow bands. Crocs have a long, skinny snout; gators have a fat, round snout. Cuban crocodiles can run 15 miles an hour, thanks to long back legs that allow them to stand up and kind of gallop. “If you jump in here,” Brown warned, “I am not coming to get you!”

Gatorland's entrance sets the mood. Ellen Albanese for The Boston Globe

The next challenge was feeding. On a sandy beach abutting the breeding marsh, Brown began hitting the water with a pole, shouting “Let’s go, let’s go!” and smacking his lips together. Slowly at first, then with more purpose, the gators moved toward the shore, until they were packed together so tightly you could practically step across the water on their backs. Brown explained that this is conditioned behavior; they always feed the gators in this spot, so they learn to respond. Wearing gloves, we each reached into a bucket and selected a chunk of undefined animal parts from a rendering factory. Brown instructed us to toss the meat just to the side of an alligator’s jaw, so it would make a big splash. There were a few hits, more misses, and lots of nervous laughter as we got close to the creatures. We all posed for photos, grateful for Brown’s long pole.

The Trainer for a Day program culminates with a chance to work hands-on with alligators in the Gatorland arena, where professional trainers put on shows. The arena is a sand pit surrounded by bleachers, with country music in the background and dispensers of Gatorade all around. Brown showed us how to sit astride a 1,400-pound gator (keeping our weight on our knees, not on the animal’s back) and stroke its snout, which was taped shut. I have to admit, this was not for me, but the teenager in our party loved it. He recalled watching gator shows here as a kid.

We finished our tour with a visit to Gatorland’s albino and rare leucistic alligators, who live a more leisurely life in their own enclosed habitats. Leucistic, Brown said, means a lack of pigment, but the gator’s eyes may be blue. Albino alligators are pure white, even their eyes and eyelids.

A baby alligator at Gatorland. Ellen Albanese for The Boston Globe

There’s more to Gatorland than alligators. We saw tortoises, snakes, emus, and wood storks, Florida white-tailed deer (tiny by comparison to Northern deer), and Florida panthers. There’s a swamp buggy tour and a zip line. The Gatorland Express, a vintage open-air train, makes a leisurely circuit of the property with a soundtrack describing the sights. The bell clangs at the frequent crossings, where signs for pedestrians read: “You can beat the train or the train can beat you. Tying the train, however, will ruin your day.”

There’s always a crowd for Jumparoo, the oldest show at Gatorland. As fiddle music plays, two feeders compete to see who can get an alligator to jump higher for a piece of raw meat they dangle from the dock, while the spectators applaud. The alligators, of course, are trained to respond to both music and applause. It’s as much kitsch as animal science, but it’s all in good fun, and no gator goes home hungry.

Gatorland, 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fla. 407-855-5496, gatorland.com.

Ellen Albanese can be reached at ellen.albanese@gmail.com.