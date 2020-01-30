Following a multimillion-dollar renovation, The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton re-emerges as the first property for Hilton’s upscale collection brand in Key West. Located on a private natural sand beach, the resort’s 150 ocean-view rooms — each with its own balcony — combines clean modern design with the nautical themes of the original property. Amenities include state-of-the-art fitness center; oceanfront pool; bocce ball court; sand-sculpting workshops; and on-site partnership with Barefoot Billy’s, providing a wide range of activities including island jet-ski tours, snorkeling and coral reef exploration. Four Marlins, an all-day restaurant, was inspired by tropical island fishing lodges from the 1930s. Rates from $431. 305-296-5000, www.reachresort.com

When winter temps plummet in New England, Florida’s sun-filled beaches and sultry breezes seem to beckon with a new urgency: Come, take off your parkas, put on your flip flops, indulge in margaritas with the sand between your toes. In anticipation of an influx of vacationers fleeing frigid temperatures, new hotels are opening this season in the Sunshine State. Here’s a look at some of them.

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach has gone through a top-to-bottom renovation.

SOUTH BEACH

The surrounding sand, ocean, and flora of Miami Beach were inspiration for the multiyear, top-to-bottom renovation of the iconic Ritz-Carlton South Beach. The official reopening in January debuted dramatic transformations to the hotel’s 376 guest rooms and suites, full-service spa, Club Lounge, restaurants and bars, lobby, meeting and event spaces, and elevated outdoor pool with private cabanas and ocean view. Along with a renewed design, a new dining concept, Fuego Y Mar, features a fusion of ethnic cuisines from Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, and Columbia. Rates from $599. 786-276-4000, www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/south-beach

WEST PALM BEACH

With a grand opening date set for Feb. 13, The Ben West Palm debuts as the first water-facing hotel in the downtown area. The 208-room hotel, a new-build Autograph Collection property, was inspired by the Ben Trovato Estate, one of the area’s original great homes that was a focal point for socializing at the turn of the previous century. Amenities include a rooftop with expansive pool; private cabanas; bar and Italian dining lounge with sweeping views of the Palm Harbor Marina and Intracoastal Waterway; onsite restaurant, Proper Grit, serving locally sourced fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; more than 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space; La Bottega spa bathroom products; fitness center; bike rentals; and more. Rates from $259 in season; $159 off-season. 561-655-4001, www.thebenwestpalm.com

SUNNY ISLES

Solé Miami, a Noble House Resort, has rebranded and revitalized its oceanside property in Sunny Isles, a centrally located community on Miami Beach not too far from — and not too close to — Aventura, Bal Harbour, and South Beach. Billed as “lavish without the attitude,” the 2019 property-wide renovations include 249 guest rooms and suites, lobby features, pool area design, flooring, and furniture. The contemporary accommodations each feature a private terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows (overlooking city lights or sweeping ocean views), pillow-top mattresses, Keurig coffee maker and mini-refrigerator, luxe bathroom and rainfall shower. Amenities include private beach with chair and umbrella services, oceanfront pool and bar, cardio- and weight-training facility and business center. Winter rates from $296. 844-223-5493, www.solemiami.com

A rendering of a room for the Jimmy Buffett-themed Compass by Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts.

BRADENTON

Calling all Parrotheads! Pack your flowery island shirts and tie-dyed tees and head to the Jimmy Buffett-themed Compass by Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts. Located on a 220-acre private island community, 10 miles from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, the six-story, 123-room hotel overlooks Anna Maria Sound at the area’s newest marina at One Particular Harbour. Scheduled to open in April, the hotel will reflect the Margaritaville brand’s colorful and laid-back style, with rooms featuring nature-inspired designs, signature bedding, oversize bathrooms with rainfall showers and smart televisions. Amenities include outdoor pool with light bites and beverage service; complimentary American breakfast buffet; cocktail hour socializing; modern fitness room open 24/7; and Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar, serving fresh seafood, steaks, and salads with signature cocktails and craft beer. Rates in season $159/199; off-season $139/$169. 941-741-9700, www.compasshotel.com/AnnaMariaSound

