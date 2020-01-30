Targeted toward a younger and more digital audience, “60 in 6” will be available on the new mobile streaming service Quibi. Lowery said the show will be made up of snappy six-minute segments on national and international news.

Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery will join “60 in 6,” a spinoff of CBS news show “60 Minutes” which will debut on a new streaming platform in April.

“'60 Minutes’ is known for journalistic excellence and quality,” Lowery, a former Boston Globe reporter, said in a phone interview. “They are one of the leaders in our industry when it comes to in-depth important reporting, and I’m excited for the opportunities this is going to open up.”

Lowery was awarded the Pulitzer Prize and George Polk Award for National Reporting in 2015 for the “Fatal Force" project. The Post’s investigation explored patterns of police shootings in America. He is also the author of “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement.”

While he looks forward to brushing shoulders with anchor Anderson Cooper at his new gig, Lowery said he’s eager to collaborate with the “60 Minutes” production staff, including executive producer Bill Owens.

“The reality is that the producers at ’60 Minutes’ are amazing journalists,” Lowery explained. “Getting to work with them is going to make me better every single day.”

