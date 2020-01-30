As a child, Martha MacCallum would vacation with her family on Cape Cod, which remains her favorite place to unwind and rejuvenate. The Fox News veteran, who nightly anchors (and is executive editor of) “The Story With Martha MacCallum,” and coanchors the network’s election coverage, has a home in Chatham that she gets to with her family as often as possible. The broadcast journalist, who said in a recent phone interview that she is gearing up for primary election coverage, can now add “author” to her resume, as she is releasing her first book,“Unknown Valor,” to mark the 75th anniversary of the World War II battle of Iwo Jima, this month. “It’s largely based on letters my mother’s 18-year-old cousin wrote to her during World War II,” she said. “He was killed during the war, but I was so inspired by what I learned reading these letters that it prompted me to learn more not only about him, but about these other men who perished on the beaches.” MacCallum, 56, was born in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., and lives in Essex County, N.J., with her husband, Daniel Gregory, with whom she has three children: Elizabeth, 23, Reed, 21, and Harry, 19. They also have a 5-year-old black Whoodle, Squire, named after the Chatham Squire restaurant. We caught up with MacCallum to talk about all things travel.

Chatham, because it is the most beautiful, relaxing place on earth. Also because is it has the Chatham Squire, Where the Sidewalk Ends Bookstore, and the best places to run and boat and swim – close to shore.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Lobster rolls and blonde Cape Cod Ale.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I’d like to go to China and see more of Japan. I’ve only been to Iwo Jima and a few hours in the Tokyo Airport. It’s such an interesting and different culture and I’d like to learn more about it.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My big cashmere wrap that can be a scarf or a blanket on a chilly plane or train.

Aisle or window?

Aisle. I like to get up a lot.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Harding Beach in Harwich Port, swimming with my mom and my grandfathers.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Sleeping until I wake up, and then thinking: What should we do today? Also, croissants with strawberry jam.

Best travel tip?

Don’t overpack. It took me years to learn how to pack, but now I’m really good at it. I consider it a win if I have one outfit left to fly home in. Also, organize it so you don’t need more than three pairs of shoes, including the ones on your feet – four at the most for a longer trip.