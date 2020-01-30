My daughter is a lifelong asthmatic, severely allergic to cats. Her father-in-law recently died and her mother-in-law has gotten a cat. On Christmas, she hid it and asked her son not to tell my daughter. He fessed up when they got home, and my daughter is distraught. Her mother-in-law thinks she’s being dramatic, and will blame my daughter if she has to give the cat away. My son-in-law sides with my daughter but feels bad for his bereaved mother. My daughter fears he would blame her if they can’t continue Sunday dinners with his family. I have not gotten involved except to listen to my daughter cry on the phone. We need advice before her relationship with her mother-in-law is broken and affects her marriage.

N.R. / Boston

The relationship with her mother-in-law is already broken and has already affected her marriage. What you need to do now is to give your daughter the space to process what has happened, the support to do what she deems necessary — and to serve whenever needed as a reality check against people who diminish the reality of her medical condition or her right to bodily autonomy. Anyone who would blame her for doing what she has to do in order to breathe is wrong, full stop.

You are loath to get involved in your daughter’s marriage, and that is a praiseworthy instinct. But that doesn’t mean you have to be neutral. In fact, you shouldn’t be, because this is not a neutral situation. Your daughter’s mother-in-law (why is there not a less unwieldy English word for this?) decided to hide a known allergen from an asthmatic and then semi-successfully enlist that asthmatic’s spouse to lie to her about the presence of a dangerous environmental threat. She has, entirely of her own choice, violated your daughter’s trust, autonomy, safety, and marriage, and when called out on her behavior, accused your daughter of character flaws. Grief is no excuse for that.

It was also your son-in-law’s choice to put his mother’s feelings above his wife’s safety, at least temporarily. Maybe it was a one-time error. Don’t be judgmental toward him in your conversations with her — that’s a strategic mistake, as you probably intuit. But do be uncompromisingly realistic about the situation. If her husband does end up being unable to do the right thing by his life partner, and she has to end the marriage because of it, that would be sad. But it’s better than dying of an asthma attack.

You can and should be entirely on your daughter’s side, and worried for her, and angry on her behalf. You can share those feelings without making her responsible for them. Putting yourself under pressure to “just listen” and not speak your mind is frankly cruel to both of you. This doesn’t mean telling her what to do about the situation, only reinforcing the reality that yes, it is indeed as bad as all that. That there is no compromise with the need to physically breathe.

