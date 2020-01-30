All of the men are facing charges of indecent solicitation of a child, five are facing charges of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor, and one is being charged with possession of cocaine, the statement said.

Beginning on Jan. 24, detectives posed as 13- to 15-year-old children of all genders on 16 separate social media platforms, set up classified advertisements, and communicated with the suspects, who planned to meet them “for various sexual acts at a pre-determined location,” Rhode Island State Police said in a statement. Thirteen men, unaware that detectives were setting them up, were arrested by Sunday.

In an undercover sting named “Operation Guardian”, Rhode Island police arrested 13 men, six of whom are from Massachusetts, in connection with child exploitation crimes Sunday, officials announced Thursday.

“This type of operation demonstrates how dangerous social media is to our youth,” Rhode Island State Police Colonel James M. Manni said at a press conference Thursday. “Child predators are constantly looking for juveniles to exploit and prey upon, and parents must remain vigilant when communicating with their children and monitoring their child’s social media platforms.”

Among those arrested from Massachusetts are Jose Carrion, 41, of Attleboro; Kevin Cooney, 27, of Bellingham; Anthony Gomes, 31, of Brockton; Michael Johnson, 50, of Templeton; James Jolly, 41, of Middlebrorough; and Paul Kimata, 41, of Brockton.

Among those arrested from Rhode Island include David King, 37, of Westerly; Yuhua Kong, 29, of Providence; Stephen Lomastro, 57, of Warwick; Muhammad Malik, 44, of East Greenwich; Emmett Manna, 37, of Providence; Manna Mahuri, 41, of North Kingstown; and Tomy Fitton, 39, of Pawtucket.

“These suspects come from all walks of life,”Manni said. “There’s no stereotypical child predator.”

All of the men other than Tomy Fitton were re-arraigned Wednesday at Sixth Division District Court in Providence and received $5,000 personal recognizance with special bail conditions, including limited internet use and no unsupervised contact with minors, the statement said. Carrion received $5,000 surety bail with the same conditions.

Fitton was re-arraigned Monday at Sixth Division District Court and issued a $50,000 surety bail with special conditions, including limited internet use and no unsupervised contact with minors, the statement said. He was held as a Superior Court Probation Violator and is a sex offender in Massachusetts, but his registration requirement expired in July.

The operation was carried out by the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates suspects involved in potential “child-exploitation related activities,” the statement said. The task force is composed of members from eight police departments across Rhode Island, along with the State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

