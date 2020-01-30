Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m more excited for Patrick Mahomes versus Jimmy G in the Super Bowl than I am for the Iowa caucuses. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you could be a fly on the wall anywhere in Rhode Island tonight, you’d be smart to pick the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

That’s because House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is hosting his first big campaign fundraiser of the year, even as the State Police continue to ask questions about his decision to order an audit of the Rhode Island Convention Center after a friend of his who worked there was placed on leave.

While Mattiello has faced criticism for his handling of the situation – he withdrew the audit request once it became a political nightmare – it’s unlikely to stop him from generating a six-figure haul from the $200-a-ticket event.

To be sure, Mattiello remains firmly in charge as speaker, and no one on his leadership team has defected as a result of the latest scandal. The Democrats who have spoken out against him have mostly been the ones who already opposed him.

You can expect every major lobbyist in Rhode Island as well as the most powerful Democrats in the state to be in attendance. With a drink in one hand, most of them will spend their night checking Twitter to see if any news about the investigation breaks.

And who knows? Maybe he’ll raise enough money to fix the mold in the JCLS office.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

IGT and Twin River are expected to kiss and make up this morning when they announce their support for a new lottery contract from the state.

Former US Representative Gabrielle Giffords is in town today for a roundtable on gun violence. The event is at the State House at 1:30 p.m.

Interesting discussion tonight at District Hall in Providence: Can offshore wind and fishing coexist in the age of climate change?

Monster Jam is at The Dunk this week, but the most exciting part happens this morning when tons of dirt will be trucked in to Providence to build the track.

Tonight in Providence: The annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards and Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at City Hall. This year’s honorees are actor Joe Wilson Jr. , state Representative Grace Diaz and Silver Lake/Olneyville Little League president Richard Hemphill .

