“Through this campaign we seek to strengthen our communities of faith, with a particular focus on evangelization, community outreach and engagement with the women and men whose efforts are the foundation of a strong and vibrant Church," Cardinal Seán O’Malley said in the statement.

“Inspiring Hope: Our Cardinal’s Campaign for the Future of Our Catholic Faith” will work to enhance Catholic parishes, schools, and social service agencies in 144 Massachusetts communities over the next five years, the archdiocese said Thursday in a statement.

The Boston Archdiocese has launched a $200 million campaign to strengthen the work of the Catholic Church in Massachusetts— the first major capital campaign undertaken by the archdiocese in nearly 20 years.

One of the campaign’s five priorities is to support the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston, a non-profit organization that supplies food, clothing, furniture, housing, and other necessities to those in need. The archdioceses said Inspiring Hope will help expand social services from the organization that assist youth, families, the elderly, refugees, and immigrants in need.

The campaign will also provide more compensation and leadership training for educators in the archdiocese’s 110 Catholic schools, as well as create a new framework for running these schools.

The archdiocese said this will help ensure that Catholic education remains accessible for all children, regardless of their race or religion.

Funding raised through Inspiring Hope will help support nearly 600 priests who are “in good standing" in the archdiocese, the archdiocese said. This includes providing priests with vocations and training in the seminary, and giving care to senior priests.

The campaign is raising money for the Clergy Health and Retirement Trust, which helps provide medical care to priests, and the the $8 million capital project of renovating the Regina Cleri Residence for senior priests in Boston.

The archdiocese also looks to increase faith and community engagement in its parishes through Inspiring Hope. Funds will be used to expand programs, make parishes more accessible for parishioners with physical challenges, and create long-term stability within the parishes.

“Inspiring Hope gives us confidence and optimism that we are working to sustain the good works of mercy in our parishes and for all people of good faith, those whom we serve today and the generations that will follow us,” O’Malley said.

The archdiocese’s last major capital campaign, “Promise for Tomorrow,” was launched in the fall of 1999 by Cardinal Bernard F. Law, archdiocese spokesman Terrence Donilon said. The campaign ended in 2002 when news broke of a systemic sex-abuse scandal in the Boston Archdioceses, and was never finished.

While most of the campaign’s work has yet to fully take shape, funds raised through Inspiring Hope have already been used to renovate the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, the cornerstone project of the campaign.

The 18-month renovation of the cathedral, which was built in 1875, was funded entirely through private donations to the campaign, the archdiocese said.

More than $150 million of Inspiring Hope’s $200 million goal has already been donated in the “quiet phase” of fund raising.

The Lynch Foundation and Peter S. Lynch, vice-chairman of the Fidelity Management and Research Company and chairman of the Catholic Schools Foundation’s Inner-City Scholarship Fund, were major donors.

"The work of the church reaches so many regardless of their religious beliefs and this campaign will strengthen this mission long into the future,” Lynch said. “This is a tremendous moment for our faith, and I am honored to be involved with this transformative effort.”

