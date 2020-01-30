“At approximately 7:45 am an inbound train on the Newburyport/Rockport line experienced a low-voltage electrical issue inside the locomotive,” Thompson said. “There was no fire but given the electrical nature there were sparks. This incident has caused delays on the Newburyport and Rockport lines. Passengers should stay connected to Twitter and T-Alerts for service updates. This incident is under investigation by the MBTA and Keolis.”

Justin Thompson, a spokesman for rail operator Keolis, provided details in a brief written statement.

The MBTA Commuter Rail reported significant delays on the Newburyport/Rockport line Thursday morning due to an electrical issue on a locomotive.

Advertisement

Thompson said in a follow-up message that as of 9 a.m., “trains were experiencing delays that ranged from 20 minutes to 80 minutes.”

The rail also provided updates via Twitter.

At 7:25 a.m., the rail tweeted that Rockport Train 104 was disabled and stopped near Salem, and an update at 8:56 a.m. suggested the prognosis was bleak.

“Update: Rockport Train 104 (6:30 a from Rockport) is now operating over 1 hour late en route to North Station due to being assisted by Train 156 and will make all local stops to accommodate Train 156 passengers,” the rail tweeted.

And the delays continued, including on Newburyport/Rockport Line Train 191.

“Update: Newburyport/Rockport Line Train 191 (7:08 am from North Station) will reverse back into Salem Station and terminate. Train 157 (8:10 am from North Station) will accommodate passengers for continued outbound service,” the rail tweeted.

Things weren’t much better for Newburyport Train 156.

“Update: Newburyport Train 156 (7:00 am from Newburyport) is now operating 1hr and 30 mins behind schedule between Salem and North Station due to assisting disabled Train 104 and a mechanical issue," the rail tweeted at 9:11 a.m.

Six minutes later the rail confirmed that Rockport Train 103 was stalled, too.

Advertisement

“Update: Rockport Train 103 (7:50 am from North Station) is now operating 50-60 minutes behind schedule between Swampscott and Rockport due to train traffic of earlier disabled Train 104,” the rail tweeted at 9:17 a.m.

State Senator Joan B. Lovely, a Salem Democrat, voiced concern about the delays.

“Troubling delays on Newburyport/Rockport @MBTA_CR line,” Lovely tweeted. “@KeolisBoston confirmed approx 7:45AM there was a low-voltage electrical issue inside inbound train that made it unable to operate for period of time & impacted service. @MBTA & Keolis are currently investigating issue.”

Frustrated passengers also took to Twitter to vent.

“The way you and your staff handled this today was unacceptable,” one person wrote. “@MassGovernor WAKE UP.”

Another rider tweeted at one point, “What are you doing to fix these issues going forward?”

And then there was this zinger: “Remember that time the @MBTA_CR ran on time? Yeah, me neither. “[D]o better!”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.