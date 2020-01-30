Authorities previously hadn’t indicated whether they believed Fotis Dulos made an attempt on his own life inside his Farmington residence, where he’s been confined on $6 million bond while the high-profile case is pending, with certain exceptions including legal and medical visits.

“The Farmington Police Department is responsible for the investigation of the attempted suicide,” State Police said in a statement. “Any inquires relating to the attempted suicide should be directed to Farmington Police Department.”

Connecticut State Police on Thursday confirmed that Fotis Dulos, the wealthy Farmington, Conn. man charged with killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, tried to take his own life when he suffered carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday and was rushed to a New York hospital.

Dulos’s current medical condition wasn’t immediately known Thursday. Authorities had said Tuesday that he was in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y.

The hospital said Wednesday that it “respects patient privacy and confidentiality and have no information to share. Thus we cannot comment nor confirm Mr. Dulos is a patient.”

Connecticut troopers also said Thursday they had executed a search warrant at Dulos’s home.

“On January 29, 2020, detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, executed a search warrant at 4 Jefferson Drive, Farmington, as it relates to the on-going murder investigation of Jennifer Farber Dulos,” the statement said. “Farmington Police detectives were also on-hand in the furtherance of their separate investigation. The aforementioned search warrant has been sealed by court.”

The statement continued, “The Connecticut State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind the media and the public that the court-issued gag order is still in effect, which prevents us from commenting on the specifics of our investigation.”

Dulos, 52, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges. He and his wife were in the midst of a contentious divorce at the time of Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance in May. In filings in the divorce case, Jennifer Dulos said she was worried for her safety and that of the couple’s five children.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’s home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Officials say surveillance video cameras recorded Fotis Dulos disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos’s former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.