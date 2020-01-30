The event will promote cancer awareness, raise funds for cancer research and patient care, and honor the late Kevin McManimon, who was treated at Dana-Farber.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute staff will lace up their skates on Feb. 1 for the sixth annual fundraising game against Boston Bruins alumni.

McManimon graduated from UMass Lowell in May 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering and a dream of designing roller coasters. That October, he was diagnosed with leukemia at age 26. On Aug. 9, 2019, McManimon died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Kevin’s mother, Karen McManimon, recalled how her son loved playing and watching hockey throughout his life.

“The sport he loved in and of itself, and the Bruins were totally something he gravitated to," she said. “When he was sick it was really a place for him to escape.”

As soon as she heard about the fundraiser and that organizers were choosing a former patient to honor, McManimon nominated her son.

“This is like the perfect event for him and for us," said the Lowell resident. “It’s a way to heal and a way to bring awareness, and I know that this is everything Kevin would want.”

One of the Rink Rats, Dr. Corey Cutler, was the bone marrow retrieval doctor for one of McManimon’s brothers after it was discovered they were a match. Private fundraising is crucial to advancing research, he said.

“Research is expensive. What we do unfortunately takes a huge amount of investment,” said Cutler, medical director of Dana Farber’s Stem Cell Transplant Program. “Public funding is not easy to obtain.”

David Read, Dana Farber’s vice president of medical oncology, founded the event six years ago after he noticed that many staff members belonged to hockey leagues and were interested in playing with their co-workers.

As the institute’s government funding began to decline, Read looked for ways to offset the loss.

“It takes a lot of funds to provide the high-quality care that we do so we need to raise funds with these events,” he said. “All and any ticket sales go to benefit Dana Farber Cancer Institute."

Bob Cormier, the manager for the Bruins Alumni team, said the game is a unique way for Dana-Farber staff to support a great cause while spending time with legendary Bruins players such as Ray Bourque, Rick Middleton, and Terry O’Reilly. For the former Bruins this can be a walk down memory lane, he said.

“There are some real legends on the team and people who I watched when I was growing up, so the opportunity to lace up my skates and play with these guys is just phenomenal," Cutler said.

Players are required to raise $1,200 before the event. To date, the charity matches have raised more than $170,000 for cancer research and care. You can donate to the Rink Rats and view the players here.

The game will be held Feb. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Warrior Ice Arena at 90 Guest St. in Boston. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children (age 10 and under). Ticket information is available here.

“The more we can do to move forward in cancer treatments, the longer we can keep our loved ones here," McManimon said. “I am so grateful for those patients and the research that came before Kevin so that we could have him for the two years that we did. I am grateful for every minute of that.”