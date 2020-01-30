An operation to free the whale from the wire was planned for the following day with the US Coast Guard, but due to transit concerns and the presence of other whales in the area, it was cancelled, Goebel said. Both the NOAA and Center for Coastal Studies are helping with the operation.

On Jan. 22, a whale was traveling in a pod of about 60 whales approximately 35 miles south of Nantucket when it got caught on a wire, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokeswoman Jennifer Goebel. It is unclear exactly what type of equipment the whale is entangled in.

Crews are hoping to free an entangled right whale off the coast of Nantucket Island after it became caught on a wire over a week ago, experts said Thursday.

“There’s no way of telling exactly where the whale is, so we’ll have to wait for another sighting,” said Scott Landry, Center for Coastal Studies marine animal entanglement response director.

The whale hasn’t been spotted since Jan. 22, but it is frequently seen swimming in Cape Cod Bay, according to Goebel.

“We will wait for an opportunistic sighting in that area for a possible response if needed,” she said.

Currently, the whale is swimming freely with the wire caught in its mouth, she said. Although it isn’t in immediate danger, there’s still cause for concern since the wire can hurt the animal over time.

“When a whale is carrying wire in its mouth, it can slow it down, affect feeding, and cause cuts which could lead to infection,” Goebel said.

“The whale might go to a place where it can get food, but if it can’t feed, it might just wander around,” Landry said.

With only about 400 North Atlantic right whales left, they are one of the most endangered species on earth, according to NOAA. Federal regulators announced Wednesday that, following pressure from the fishing industry, protections for right whales will be delayed until at least this summer.

