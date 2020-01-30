Loughlin , whose scene stealing portrayal of Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are both charged with several felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters classified as phony crew recruits as USC, paving their way to admission to the palm-tree lined campus.

In a filing Wednesday, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office proposed that the couple stand trial in October along with a few other defendants charged in connection with the case.

The university confirmed in October that the daughters are no longer enrolled. Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

They’re two of the more than 50 defendants charged in the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children classified as bogus sports recruits at fancy schools, or to pad their kids’ SAT and ACT scores if they needed a slight boost.

The defendants are grouped together in multiple indictments. Loughlin and Giannulli are two of 19 defendants charged in one indictment, and the government wants to break them up into two or three separate trials, depending on the circumstances.

“Of the 19 defendants charged in this case, four have pled guilty and 15 remain pending trial,” said Assistant US Attorney Eric S. Rosen in Wednesday’s filing submitted to US District Court in Boston. " ... The government believes that it is likely that additional defendants will enter into agreements to resolve the charges prior to trial. For that reason, the government believes it may be possible to try those defendants who wish to exercise their right to a trial in no more than two trials, one in October, and one in early 2021."

Rosen didn’t specify which of the remaining 15 defendants in the Loughlin indictment may plead out.

Loughlin and Giannulli would be among the October defendants standing trial under the feds’ proposal, whether the court decides to schedule two or three separate trials, records show.

Loughlin isn’t the only Hollywood star to get charged in the sprawling probe.

Actress Felicity Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star who also floored critics with her gutsy performance in “Transamerica,” served less than two weeks in federal prison for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman, who’s married to “Shameless” star William H. Macy, an accomplished actor in his own right who won plaudits for his soul-bearing performance as a tormented former child game show contestant in the film “Magnolia,” also paid a $30,000 fine and was ordered to put in 250 hours of community service.

















