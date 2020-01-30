Wu is one of Warren’s former law students at Harvard Law School, and she considers the senator a mentor . She worked on Warren’s first campaign for Senate in 2012, as constituency director, and ran successfully for City Council the next year. She has supported her campaigns since, and first stumped for Warren in Iowa in August.

City Councilor Michelle Wu, the council’s repeat top vote-getter in the last two elections, who has often been mentioned as potential challenger to Mayor Martin J. Walsh, is set to stump for Warren at multiple locations in Iowa Friday, in advance of that state’s caucus on Monday.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has been preoccupied in Washington, D.C., with the impeachment trial of the president, so she has a local representative helping her out on the campaign trail in Iowa.

Advertisement

“This is crunch time,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s really important to make sure her staff and supporters and volunteers out there are getting as much support as we can offer . . . This will be a return trip to rally for the last push.”

She added, “We are at a moment in our country where it’s not just about getting on the right track for policy as urgently as we can, but also when our democracy is being torn apart and we need someone who can both put in place the actual steps to get to bold structural change, but also revitalize our democracy and build a movement so people will be engaged way beyond Election Day.”

Her schedule includes both canvassing and operating phone banks in Waukee, West Des Moines, and Iowa City.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Lydia Edwards, an ally of Wu who has led the council on several recent housing reforms, declared her support for Warren last week.

Advertisement

“At a time of growing economic inequality and instability for poor and working people, our next president must be someone who has made empowering poor and working people central to her campaign. Elizabeth Warren is that candidate,” Edwards said in a statement.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.