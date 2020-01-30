The other inductees include Kelsey Jeffries, Melinda Cooper, Mary Ortega, Sharon Anyos, Isra Girgrah-Wynn and Valerie Mahfood, according to the statement.

The Hall of Fame, located in Las Vegas, confirmed Hayes’s induction in a statement posted to its website last week.

Former four-time world boxing champion Jaime “Hurricane” Clampitt Hayes, who co-owns a gym in Rhode Island, will be inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in August.

Hayes, a native of Saskatchewan, Canada, currently serves as lead boxing coach at On The Ropes Boxing and Fitness, a Warwick, R.I. gym she co-owns, according to the gym’s website.

“Jaime is a four-time world champion female boxer, level 2 USA Boxing coach, certified personal trainer, holistic health coach and WBFF competitor. Jaime is also a vegan and is certified in plant-based cooking,” the site says.

Advertisement

She moved to Rhode Island in 2001 to ply her trade under the banner of legendary Rhode Island fight promoter Jimmy Burchfield and ultimately hit paydirt.

“During her 10 year professional career, Jaime fought some of the biggest names in female boxing, including her huge main event win over Mia St. John,” the site says. “Jaime retired in 2013, following a unanimous decision win 8 months after having her second child.”

But she remains active in the sport.

“Throughout her career and following retirement, Jaime has trained several professional and amateur boxers,” the site says.

The induction ceremony is slated for Aug. 29 at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Vegas. The Hall of Fame praised Hayes for her 22-5-1 career record and multiple titles as well as her classy demeanor.

"Jaime’s 22-5-1 record is, in and of itself, reason enough for the IWBHF induction, but It is the manner in which Jaime Clampitt-Hayes conducted herself, in and out of the ring, letting her loudest voice be her actions between the ropes, while at all times, exuding a professionalism, in and out of the ring, that surrounds those athletes who not only ‘do boxing’ but do it exactly right,' the release said. “And the best of those athletes are often justifiably honored for what they bring to their sport. That is certainly the case with Jaime Clampitt-Hayes and her induction into the International Women ‘s Boxing Hall of Fame.”

Advertisement

Women’s boxing has soared in popularity in recent years among fight fans, with the current crop of active female pugilists leveraging social media to plug their brands, much like their male counterparts.

Charismatic fighters such as Clarissa Shields, Katie Taylor, and Amanda Serrano all boast sizable followings. And former women’s boxing champion Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm transitioned to mixed martial arts and stunned the cage fighting world in 2015 when she scored a massive upset victory over Ronda Rousey, who had cultivated an aura of invincibility in the Ultimate Fighting Championship prior to the loss.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.