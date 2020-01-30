In court documents, Japanese prosecutors allege that Michael Taylor and Zayek were with Ghosn when he traveled nearly 300 miles from Tokyo — where he was under house arrest while facing charges of financial crimes — to Osaka. After hiding Ghosn in a large luggage container, the three allegedly boarded a private plane to Istanbul, Turkey.

On Thursday, Japanese officials issued an arrest warrant for Taylor, 59; his son, Peter Taylor, 26; and longtime acquaintance, George Antoine Zayek, 60. The three are accused of helping Ghosn bypass immigration checkpoints during the escape.

Michael Taylor, the former Green Beret and suburban Massachusetts football coach who became an international curiosity after reportedly orchestrating the brazen escape of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn from Japan last month, is now facing international criminal charges.

From there, media reports indicate, Ghosn was whisked overnight onto another plane, which took him to Lebanon, a country where the former businessman maintains citizenship and which does not extradite its citizens to Japan.

Taylor did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Reached by phone Thursday, Steven J. Brooks, a Boston-area attorney who has represented Taylor in the past, said that he was unaware of Taylor’s whereabouts and, at this point, is not involved in the current case.

“I can offer nothing to the process at this point in time,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to Michael in quite a while.”

The elder Taylor’s connection with the Hollywood-esque plot was first reported earlier this month by the Wall Street Journal, which described in detail the efforts of Taylor and Zayek.

Among the new details laid out by Japanese officials, however, is the alleged involvement of Taylor’s 26-year-old son, Peter, a former football player at Lawrence Academy who, along with his father, is listed as the co-owner of a low-calorie water company.

According to the New York Times, Japanese prosecutors allege that Peter Taylor “played an important role in the escape,” having met with Ghosn on at least seven occasions in the preceding months, including on the day of the Dec. 29 escape.

Prosecutors believe the younger Taylor met Ghosn on the day before the escape, handing him a key to a hotel room.

In the weeks since the daring escape plot first made headlines, the details of Taylor’s incredible life have slowly trickled out.

In the early 80s, Taylor, an Ayer native, spent time in Lebanon a member of the US Special Forces, before leaving the Army with an honorable discharge in 1983 and going to work as a private securities contractor, the Globe recently reported, citing sources including court papers in an unrelated case. On various occasions, he was hired to help extract individuals from high-risk situations, including a young girl whose father had abducted her to Lebanon.

His undercover work with federal authorities was credited with once aiding in the seizure of $100 million worth of hashish from an international drug ring based in Lebanon.

But trouble also seemed to follow him.

During his work as an undercover informant in the hashish case, Taylor caught the attention of a Massachusetts State Trooper who believed Taylor was engaged in illegal activity outside the realm of the undercover case.

Taylor, who also worked as a private investigator, was eventually charged with several felony wiretapping and related charges stemming from the trooper’s investigation. He eventually pleaded guilty in 1999 to planting marijuana in the car of a client’s estranged wife and persuading an officer to arrest her, according to a 2001 story in the Boston Herald.

In 2011, Taylor was investigated for allegedly paying kickbacks to obtain Department of Defense contracts in Afghanistan worth roughly $54 million, according to court documents. After spending 14 months in a Utah jail, Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of violating the federal Procurement Integrity Act and one count of wire fraud.

Outside the shadowy world of his professional work, Taylor appeared to live a rather typical suburban existence. He played in a local softball league and helped clear neighbors’ driveways. For three years, he served as the head football coach at the posh Lawrence Academy in Groton – though that, too, would eventually result in controversy.

Shortly after his resignation in 2011, the Independent School League handed down various sanctions against the school, stripping it of two league titles won under Taylor. The Lawrence Academy’s then-headmaster later acknowledged that several of the school’s student-athletes had been funded “beyond their demonstrated need.”

In emails to the Globe earlier this month, Taylor – who said at the time he was traveling overseas – declined to discuss any ongoing legal matters.

Still, according to multiple legal experts, charges from Japan could make a return to the US risky for Taylor.

“Japan is a close ally, and this is a huge national embarrassment [for them],” said Joshua Levy, a former federal prosecutor who now works at the Boston law firm Ropes & Gray. “So my guess is this is going to get more attention at the DOJ if there’s an extradition request than an average case.”

According to Boston-area defense attorney Martin Weinberg, who has handled a dozen or so extradition cases, Taylor’s fate could hinge on the particulars of the US-Japan extradition treaty.

Under the rules of the treaty, Weinberg said, the accused crimes in Japan must be the same as, or very similar to, crimes in the US Additionally, they must meet the requirements of the extradition treaty, as well as meet probable cause standards.

“I do think Taylor’s got a position, if Japan seeks his extradition and if the US arrests him on a warrant, to defend himself,” Weinberg said.

At the moment, Taylor’s whereabouts remain unknown.

In emailed correspondence with the Globe earlier this month, Taylor said that he was traveling abroad but declined to indicate where.

He did suggest, however, that his return to New England could be imminent.

In an email to a Globe reporter on Jan. 9, he wrote: “I’ll be glad to sit with you over a coffee and chat in the very near future.”

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.