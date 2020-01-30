“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the negative tests and both patients have fully recovered,” the statement said. “DHHS will continue to monitor for new suspect cases of this new coronavirus for individuals who develop fever or respiratory symptoms after traveling to the affected areas in China.”

Public health officials in New Hampshire on Thursday said two people in that state who recently traveled to Wuhan, China have tested negative for coronavirus.

China has confirmed thousands of cases of the virus, with more than 100 deaths, as of Tuesday. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began in December.

Advertisement

Dr. Benjamin Chan, the New Hampshire state epidemiologist, said in Thursday’s statement that officials will remain vigilant.

"We have not yet identified any individuals infected with this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire, but we continue to work closely with healthcare providers and the CDC to protect the health of our communities,” Chan said. “Rapid identification and testing of individuals is critical in preventing the spread of this novel coronavirus. We will continue to work with healthcare providers to monitor for any additional suspect cases that may occur in New Hampshire and test as appropriate based on a person’s symptoms and travel to affected areas in China. The risk to our communities remains low.”

Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, said in the agency’s statement that he welcomed the news of the negative test results.

"We are pleased the patients are doing well,” Sununu said. “It is important to note that the State of NH followed all CDC guidelines in assessing these potential cases and had a plan in place to stop the potential spread of this virus. Our state remains vigilant in monitoring any potential cases and are well prepared for any future potential incidents.”

Advertisement

Felice J. Freyer of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.