A woman riding in a Ford Focus was seriously injured late Wednesday night when her car collided with a State Police cruiser whose operator was heading through Leominster to assist other officers pursuing a vehicle from Worcester, State Police said.
The name of the woman was not immediately available. Following the crash, she was rushed to UMass Medical Center-Lakeside for treatment of serious injuries, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.
According to Procopio, the trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Leominster Hospital following the crash, which took place on Route 12 in the central Massachusetts community around midnight. Procopio said the trooper was driving a gray “low profile cruiser” with emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.
The trooper was driving to put himself in position to assist other law enforcement officers, including other State Police troopers, who were pursuing a vehicle whose driver fled from police on Interstate 290 in Worcester around 11:49 p.m. Procopio said the trooper involved in the Leominster crash was not actively participating in the pursuit.
That pursuit "continued onto [interstate] 190 northbound and Route 12 southbound. At approximately 12:14 p.m. the suspect vehicle stopped and the suspect was arrested on multiple charges.”
The suspect’s name and charges weren’t immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation, Procopio said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.