A woman riding in a Ford Focus was seriously injured late Wednesday night when her car collided with a State Police cruiser whose operator was heading through Leominster to assist other officers pursuing a vehicle from Worcester, State Police said.

The name of the woman was not immediately available. Following the crash, she was rushed to UMass Medical Center-Lakeside for treatment of serious injuries, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

According to Procopio, the trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Leominster Hospital following the crash, which took place on Route 12 in the central Massachusetts community around midnight. Procopio said the trooper was driving a gray “low profile cruiser” with emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.