A 26-year-old Stoughton man standing at an MBTA Red Line station in Dorchester was arrested on gun and drug charges by Boston police Wednesday night after officers allegedly found a set of keys in his pocket that operated a nearby car allegedly containing a .38 caliber pistol, suspected crack cocaine and some cash, Boston police said.

The officers, assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, turned their vehicle around and began pursuing the car after activating their police lights. At that point, the driver slowed down with police still behind him, but then suddenly accelerated away, leaving the officers behind on Pleasant Street in Dorchester.

A short time later, police spotted the car parked on Sydney Street near the Savin Hill T station and allegedly saw Monteiro, whom they recognized, standing on the T platform with two women. Police searched the car and discovered a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol with four rounds of ammunition, 34 grams of suspected crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said

Monteiro was arrested on gun and drug charges, in part, because he had the keys to the vehicle in his pocket, Moccia said.

Monteiro is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on multiple charges including illegal firearm possession charges, cocaine trafficking and driving a car on a suspended license, police said.

The women were questioned and released without any charges, police said.





