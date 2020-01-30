“My heart is heavy to learn of the tragic loss of Captain Ryan Phaneuf of Hudson in Afghanistan," Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement posted Wednesday to Facebook. “My deepest condolences are with his family, friends and fellow Airmen. I join a grateful nation in honoring the life and service of this brave American who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

New Hampshire’s two US senators are among the many state residents offering condolences to the family of Air Force Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, the 30-year-old Hudson resident who was killed Monday in Afghanistan when a US military plane crashed in the Ghazni Province.

Shaheen’s words were echoed by her Senate colleague, US Senator Maggie Hassan.

“I’m devastated to hear of the passing of Air Force Captain Ryan S. Phaneuf who died while bravely serving our country,” Hassan said via Twitter. “My prayers are with his family and loved ones at this tragic time — his service to our country will never be forgotten.”

Gov. Chris Sununu had also offered condolences Wednesday, saying Phaneuf “made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may continue to live freely. All of New Hampshire, and America, mourns the loss of this great hero.”

Phaneuf graduated from Alvirne High School in Hudson in 2007, and on Wednesday night the school said via Facebook that he was the commander of the Air Force JROTC program with the “dream of being a pilot.”

Other area high schools also paid tribute to Phanuef, including Plymouth Regional High School.

“Our condolences to family, friends and your community,” said a Thursday tweet from the Plymouth Bobcats, the school’s athletic program. “We are deeply appreciative of Ryan’s service and his sacrifice.”

And Phaneuf’s sister, Christine Phaneuf Larsen, movingly recalled her brother in a letter sent to the Alvirne High JROTC community, WBZ-TV reported.

"He was the proudest Airman you’ll ever meet and the absolute greatest brother/son/partner/friend anyone could ever wish for,” Larsen wrote, according to the network. “Ryan got to live his dream and have a wonderful life as short as it was.”

In addition to Phaneuf, Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46, of Guam, was also killed in Monday’s crash.

Phaneuf’s death marks the second recent tragedy for Alvirne High and, which is located in a community that borders the Massachusetts state line and is just across the Merrimack River from Nashua.

Katie Thyne, a Virginia police officer who graduated from the school in 2013, was killed in the line duty last week. Thyne, who had served in the US Navy before joining the force and remained in the US Navy reserves, died after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Thyne was born in Lowell and lived in Dracut before graduating from high school in Hudson, according to her obituary. Her wake will be held Friday at Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, followed by a funeral Mass there on Saturday, the obituary said.

Alvirne High has a memorial planned for Thyne on Thursday night.

“There will be a candlelight vigil in memory of Officer Katie Thyne on Thursday evening at 7:30 pm on the front lawn of the school,” said a Wednesday tweet from the school. “Members of local police departments as well as those from the Newport News Police will be in attendance as well as members of the Thyne family.”

Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.